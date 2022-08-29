Georgia Bulldogs News and Notes
Last week, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning told the media he had no intention of revealing who his starting quarterback was going to be for Saturday’s game against Georgia (3:30 p.m., ABC).
“If I thought it would be to our advantage, I’d tell you,” Lanning quipped, while refusing to acknowledge that Bo Nix, who transferred from Auburn to Oregon, would likely be the choice.
When asked about Lanning’s ploy, Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart cracked a wry smile.
“That really doesn’t impact anything for us. I know who the quarterback is going to be,” he said. “I’m not worried about that.”
Smart’s biggest concern, as you might suspect, is the play of his own team.
“I’m worried about how our guys play, how they do, how our guys execute,” he said. “You guys use that to write about and talk about, but let’s be honest, regardless of which quarterback is in there, they’re going to do what they do. They may play both of them, but it’s never about preparation for one specific quarterback. It’s the preparation of your team to go out and play well.”
Injury update
Smart confirmed that running back Andrew Paul will be out for the year after tearing his ACL two weeks ago. Smart said he will undergo surgery either today or Tuesday. … Right guard Tate Ratledge (turf toe), wide receiver Kearis Jackson (foot), wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette (knee) and defensive back Tykee Smith have all been practicing and will be ready to go for Saturday. Smith had not been spotted by the media during recent viewing periods.
Position battles continue
… Smart said Tykee Smith, William Poole, and Javon Bullard have been the main competitors at star.
“All those guys are doing a great job, and we will probably play all those guys,” Smart said.
… Smart said Brett Thorson and Noah Jones continue to compete for the starting job at punter.
… Smart acknowledged that Kenny McIntosh will not be in the initial rotation to return kicks this fall, now that he’s atop the depth chart at running back.
… Xavier Truss and Devin Willock continue to compete for the starting job at left guard. Tate Ratledge appears to be the starter at right guard.
… To nobody’s surprise, Jack Podlesny will once again serve as the Bulldogs’ field goal and extra point kicker. “Pod has a great job. Pod has been very consistent in terms of, he comes to work every day, he has a routine he believes in,” Smart said. “He and Zirk (Jared Zirkel) are battling for the kickoff spot. He’s probably the field goal guy, barring anything happening between now and then. I’m very pleased with Pod's focus and consistency. Really all the specialists. They have a unique group and kind of work on a different schedule than us, and I'm very pleased with where they are."
More press conference highlights
… Friendly foes: If Georgia defenders are excited about playing against Lanning, their former defensive coordinator, they’re not saying: “I don’t think too much of it,” linebacker Nolan Smith said. “He coached me for three years, and he’s an amazing coach. I know he’s going to have those guys fired up and ready to play Georgia.”
… Wide receiver news: After lamenting about his team’s depth at wide receiver earlier in camp, Smart sang a different tune Monday. “We got the same number of guys we've had pretty much every camp, so I don't know that there is a major concern for depth there. It's more staying healthy,” Smart said. “We've had guys dinged up in every camp I've ever been here, and to be honest with you, we look at it every year, and every year it's about the same; same number of soft tissues, hamstrings, and things, and it's kind of been that way this year. I'm comfortable with where our guys are. We've got some young guys that will probably have to play and help us in the two-deep.” Dillon Bell, De’Nylon Morrissette and perhaps C.J. Smith are a trio of freshmen the Bulldogs could look to Saturday in Atlanta.
… Logue’s consistency praised: Zion Logue has some big cleats to fill at nose guard, taking over Jordan Davis. While he’s obviously not the same type of player, Smart is pleased with what he has seen. “He’s been very consistent in his work. He's worked really hard to earn the opportunity he's gotten. He would be the first to tell you there are things he can do better,” Smart said. “He's not the guy that we played with last year, but he's a great leader. He makes up for what he may or may not have in complete talent with effort, toughness, all the things we think are quality leadership things, and he continues to do that."
… Defense intends to “have fun”: Nolan Smith was quick with a response when asked what he expects from this year’s defense. "I play on the Georgia defense. I'm not expecting anything… I expect that we show connection,” Smith said. “The game is meant to have fun. It's nothing to show me. I'm just a player, and I just want to have fun with my guys. All 11 guys playing the same call, getting our hats to the football. Swarming and flying. That's connection, and that the only thing that we can control."