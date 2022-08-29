Last week, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning told the media he had no intention of revealing who his starting quarterback was going to be for Saturday’s game against Georgia (3:30 p.m., ABC). “If I thought it would be to our advantage, I’d tell you,” Lanning quipped, while refusing to acknowledge that Bo Nix, who transferred from Auburn to Oregon, would likely be the choice. When asked about Lanning’s ploy, Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart cracked a wry smile. “That really doesn’t impact anything for us. I know who the quarterback is going to be,” he said. “I’m not worried about that.” Smart’s biggest concern, as you might suspect, is the play of his own team. “I’m worried about how our guys play, how they do, how our guys execute,” he said. “You guys use that to write about and talk about, but let’s be honest, regardless of which quarterback is in there, they’re going to do what they do. They may play both of them, but it’s never about preparation for one specific quarterback. It’s the preparation of your team to go out and play well.”

Kirby Smart addressed the media Monday afternoon. (UGA Sports Communications)

Injury update

Smart confirmed that running back Andrew Paul will be out for the year after tearing his ACL two weeks ago. Smart said he will undergo surgery either today or Tuesday. … Right guard Tate Ratledge (turf toe), wide receiver Kearis Jackson (foot), wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette (knee) and defensive back Tykee Smith have all been practicing and will be ready to go for Saturday. Smith had not been spotted by the media during recent viewing periods.

Position battles continue

… Smart said Tykee Smith, William Poole, and Javon Bullard have been the main competitors at star. “All those guys are doing a great job, and we will probably play all those guys,” Smart said. … Smart said Brett Thorson and Noah Jones continue to compete for the starting job at punter. … Smart acknowledged that Kenny McIntosh will not be in the initial rotation to return kicks this fall, now that he’s atop the depth chart at running back. … Xavier Truss and Devin Willock continue to compete for the starting job at left guard. Tate Ratledge appears to be the starter at right guard. … To nobody’s surprise, Jack Podlesny will once again serve as the Bulldogs’ field goal and extra point kicker. “Pod has a great job. Pod has been very consistent in terms of, he comes to work every day, he has a routine he believes in,” Smart said. “He and Zirk (Jared Zirkel) are battling for the kickoff spot. He’s probably the field goal guy, barring anything happening between now and then. I’m very pleased with Pod's focus and consistency. Really all the specialists. They have a unique group and kind of work on a different schedule than us, and I'm very pleased with where they are."

More press conference highlights