The Daily Recap: Kirby Smart is close to a new contract
Here is the May 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
New contract coming
UGA president Jere Morehead announced that head coach Kirby Smart is in the process of having a new contract finalized. Terms of the deal will be available to the UGA Athletic Association Board in the coming weeks. There is speculation that Smart’s deal will top a total of $100 million.
“I think what we said is accurate,” Morehead said. “It will be commensurate with what you would expect compensation to be for a national championship coach, but we’re close to finalizing those arrangements. I don’t think anybody will be surprised.”
Athletic director Josh Brooks said final details of the deal are being worked out with Smart and his agent Jimmy Sexton.
“It’s just going through the process, taking your time,” Brooks said. “This is an important contract for him and for us. It’s just all little details, typical stuff. Nothing out of the ordinary.”
Monken gets a new deal
As Smart awaits a new deal, offensive coordinator Todd Monken was rewarded with a raise of his own. Monken is set to earn $2 million in 2022, with his is a $750,000 raise from the $1.25 million he earned last season.
Monken is now one of the highest paid assistant coaches in college football. In 2021, the Bulldogs finished ninth in the nation in scoring offense with an average of 38.6 points per game.
Renovations approved
The UGA Athletic Association approved renovations totaling $90.2 million to Sanford Stadium and the Lindsey Hopkins indoor tennis facilities. At Sanford Stadium, the lower-level concourse will be updated and a new entryway off Gillis Bridge will be added, along with additional restrooms, concession stands, and a press box to the Gate 9 area. The tennis project has already been fully funded by donations.
“I've talked to ADs across the country. It's impacting projects everywhere. But thankfully we've had phenomenal support from our donor base that's allowed us to keep raising money and to do projects like the indoor tennis facility, which is fully funded,” Brooks said. “But, at the same time, like you said, you've got to focus on efficiencies. We will always want to be first-class in everything we do for our student-athletes or coaching staff but finding where we can be efficient and not be wasteful and respectful with what money we raise."
McElderry getting to know Searels better
Offensive line commit Ryqueze McElderry (Anniston/Anniston, Ala.) said that he is continuing to develop a relationship with offensive line coach Stacy Searels, who replaced Matt Luke this offseason.
"I’ve still got to get used to him in my own way, I feel like," McElderry said. "But Coach Searels is a great coach. He’s real cool, real fun to be around. He reminds me a lot of Coach Luke, but everybody’s different. But for the most part, I like Coach Searels."
Davis talks up McGee
Running back Kameron Davis (Dougherty/Albany, Ga.) has been committed to Florida State for quite some time. But that hasn’t stopped Georgia from doing its part to sway him in its direction.
Davis told Blayne Gilmer that running backs coach Dell McGee has been recruiting him hard. In addition, the Bulldogs are selling Davis on the option of also playing baseball at the university.
Game times set
