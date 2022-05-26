Todd Monken cashes in with new raise

An impending new contract to head coach Kirby Smart wasn’t the only salary news Thursday.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken is also getting his share of the pie.

Per an open records request, Monken will now make $2 million in 2022, a bump of $750,000 from 2021 when he earned $1.25 million.

The Athens Banner-Herald was the first to report.

Monken now becomes one of the highest-paid assistants in college football, although it remains unclear if his contract was extended for additional years.

A long-time NFL assistant and offensive coordinator, Monken’s raise was certainly expected.

Last year, the Bulldogs finished ninth in the country in scoring offense with an average of 38.6 points per game enroute to finishing 14-1 and winning the national championship.

This year’s Bulldog offense returns eight starters off last year’s squad.