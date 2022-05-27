Kameron Davis has been committed to the Florida State Seminoles for quite some time. That is not deterring UGA coach Dell McGee's pursuit of the running back in the Class of 2024.

Davis is a two-sport star out of Albany, Georgia. Davis plays baseball for Dogherty High School as well as starring for the Trojans on the gridiron. Davis recently attended the Rivals camp series in Atlanta. UGASports got an update from Davis on his recruitment with McGee and the Georgia Bulldogs.