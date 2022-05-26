Offensive lineman Ryqueze McElderry's commitment has faced questions since day one.

Alabama has made a strong run at McElderry, an Alabama native who grew up as a big Crimson Tide fan. When Matt Luke stepped down in Athens, those questions about Georgia's ability to hang onto McElderry only intensified.

The Luke news came three months ago, yet McElderry is still committed. UGASports caught up with him to get his thoughts on Stacy Searels and the Bulldogs.