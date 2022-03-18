The Daily Recap: Kenny McIntosh ready for increased role

“I think I’ve got special hands to go out and be able to catch the ball like I can,” he said. “I just want to show the coaches how versatile I can be, and I’m ready to do whatever they need me to do.”

Last season, McIntosh was used as a receiver at times as well. With Cook no longer having the primary receiving role out of the backfield, that could fall on McIntosh this season.

“I’m ready to take on whatever role they have for me,” McIntosh said. “Whether that’s special teams, whatever they throw at me, I think I’m going to be able to handle.”

McIntosh said he’s ready for whatever the coaching staff has in store for him.

With Zamir White and James Cook off to the NFL, running back Kenny McIntosh seems poised to take on a bigger role in the backfield . As it stands, McIntosh and Kendall Milton figure to be the top two running backs entering the 2022 season.

Dumas-Johnson is one to watch

They call Jamon Dumas-Johnson “Pop.”

It’s not due to his age, obviously. It’s due to the number of plays he’s making in practice as an inside linebacker.

"Every time he’s out there, you actually see a pop," outside linebacker Nolan Smith said. "Literally he goes in there for two plays, he gets the ball out. No. 10, he went in for three plays against UAB. He caught a pick-six, ran it back. He gets forced fumbles and sacks within seconds. I love him."

Safety Christopher Smith echoed this sentiment about Dumas-Johnson’s game.

"He probably gets the most shots on ball than probably anybody, I want to say. Like I say, he wants that ball no matter what," Smith said. "He’s keeping that in my mind. To see a guy that young have that kind of mindset about the ball, the ball, the ball, it’s definitely exciting to see."

Miscommunication explained

In Georgia’s national championship win over Alabama, Nakobe Dean was caught on camera yelling at Channing Tindall after nearly allowing a touchdown near the goal line. Tindall recalled the play and admitted he got caught wondering what he should do in that particular moment.

“I remember I was supposed to be the hold player on that play, but I was also supposed to read the QB,” Tindall recalled. “The person (Cameron Latu) went under me. He was my crosser; but I was scared for the QB as well. So, I was indecisive. I was like, what do I do?"

On the play, Tindall and Dean bumped into each other. And Dean was able to do enough to prevent the touchdown. Dean made sure Tindall knew not to be so indecisive again.

Dean knew Tindall could take the heat in the moment and that he’d respond accordingly. On the next play, Tindall brought down Alabama quarterback Bryce Young for a sack, which held the Crimson Tide to a field goal on the drive.

“It was just knowing our guys,” Dean said. “If we didn’t have that connection, we weren’t so close, I wouldn’t have been able to do that to him. He understood. He knew what we had to do to fix it.”

Pickens bullish on Mitchell

George Pickens had a lot of positive things to say about sophomore receiver Adonai Mitchell, who stepped into a sizable role early on as a freshman.

“He’s got the skills, he’s got the mindset, the routes, the speed. He’s got it all, so he’s probably the next up and coming guy,” Pickens said. “I’m glad he got to see me before I left, so he can kind of understand.”

Bradford had ‘amazing visit’

Class of 2024 quarterback Jayden Bradford (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) was recently on Georgia’s campus touring the facilities for the first time. Bradford, the second-ranked dual threat quarterback in his class, told Jed May that he was impressed with what he saw.

Baseball: Woods works on the ‘whirlybird’

Pitcher Jaden Woods said he has worked on improving his curveball and slider. But pitching coach Sean Kenny has helped him develop a unique pitch through a grip change.

“I used to throw a curveball, and my fingers were pretty close together. I went down to Florida and Coach Kenny discovered this “whirlybird” slider, as he calls it,” Woods said. “My fingers are kind of spread out on the ball now, and I throw it like a curveball. I thought it was weird at first, but after I saw it, I had no problems.”

Back at it