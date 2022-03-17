Woods loves the pressure

Pressure situations do not faze sophomore left-hander Jaden Woods. In fact, he believes that’s an area he thrives in.

So, while some wonder why the former Houston County standout has yet to move in the weekend rotation, Woods said Thursday he has absolutely no problem being that shutdown arm to carry the Bulldogs through the middle of a game, or whenever the situation calls.

No. 18 Georgia (14-4) opens SEC play Friday against defending national champion Mississippi State (11-7), a series that will see Woods once again play an integral role.

“I’ve really bought into the role, because again, it’s very pressurized. I like being out there throwing pitchers when you’re either going to lose or win the game,” Woods said. “I really love those situations where. It really fuels and fires me up to be that guy to be trusted during the game to do.”

It’s a role Woods (0-0, 3.94) has excelled in before.

Need a bridge from the starter to the back end of the bullpen? Need someone to pitch the seventh or eighth? That’s Woods’ time to shine.

“He’s a team guy. He knows he’s getting the ball in pressure situations. The only thing that makes that job difficult is you don’t really know when it’s going to be your turn,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “You could even go through a weekend where you don’t need him. That’s the uncertainty. But you also know that every time you’re going to pitch it’s going to be game on the line and that’s what we need. We need him in the pen to do that right now.

"We do think he is a future starter, but having him, even in the middle of the game. If it’s the fifth inning and it’s tight, it might be Jaden Woods’ time. The game will dictate it, but he will be in the game when it matters.”

Woods, who has struck out 22 batters in 16 innings, said he’s learned to adapt a reliever’s mentality that he could pitch at any time.

When the game’s on the line, he’s ready.

“It starts with me just being so passionate about my team and doing what I can do to help them win. That’s everything to me,” Woods said. “That’s my main goal when I came to Georgia, to not only pitch well but be the best teammate that I can be.”

Ultimately, Woods does figure to slide in the rotation, perhaps as one of Georgia’s weekend guys.

He has a major league arm with the ability to run his fastball as high as 94 mph. However, to do that, he’s got to ultimately develop a third pitch, something Woods acknowledge has been a challenge.

But he’s working on it.

“All three pitchers are coming along really well right now, better than I would have expected them to come,” Woods said. “My slider is coming along, my curveball is coming along. The slider needs a little bit more work, but I think I’ll be there.”

A grip change at the behest of pitching coach Sean Kenny is making a difference.

“I used to throw a curveball and my fingers were pretty close together. I went down to Florida and Coach Kenny discovered this “whirlybird” slider that he calls it,” Wood said. “My fingers are kind of spread out on the ball now, and I throw it like a curveball. I thought it was weird at first, but after I saw it, I had no problems.”