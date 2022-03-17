Jayden Bradford got to see many sides of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken during his trip to Georgia.

The 2024 Rivals100 quarterback from IMG Academy visited Athens on Tuesday. He watched the Bulldogs practice, and he also sat in on quarterback meetings.

All that made for an "amazing" visit for one of 2024's top signal callers.

"It was my first time up there, and it exceeded my expectations," Bradford said.