The Daily Recap: Keep an eye on emerging young WR

Madison stands out

Trent Smallwood compiled a list of the offensive players who stood out at the Rivals Underclassman Challenge in Atlanta this past Friday. Among those players was a young receiver who won’t graduate high school until the class of 2024.

Smallwood said James Madison (St. Thomas Aquinas/Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) was the top player at wide receiver. Already at 6-foot-4 and 203 pounds, Madison will surely be a coveted player at his position.

“Madison was by far the best receiver at the event and I am not sure it was close,” Smallwood wrote. “The rising sophomore won pretty much every rep he took on Friday besides one ball bouncing off his hands in the end zone on an underthrown ball. Madison was able highpoint the ball on the sidelines and showed the ability to get over the top of his defender. Everyone needs to remember this name. He is going to be on every school's radar before all said and done. He has not heard from Georgia. Yet.”

Booker dishes the details

Four-star offensive lineman Tyler Booker (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) spoke with Blayne Gilmer about his visit with Georgia over the weekend. Booker said the UGA coaching staff made quite the impression with what they told him.

"I'll be able to leave my legacy at Georgia if I'm able to win a national championship," Booker said. "I talked a lot with Coach (Matt) Luke, Coach Eddie (Gordon), and Coach (Kirby) Smart," said Booker. "Coach Smart told me that I can be a difference-maker in the program."

Reichert details UGA interest

At a whopping 6-foot-6 and 367 pounds, Logan Reichert (Raytown/Raytown, Mo.) is easily one of the biggest players in the class of 2023. Reichert’s size and football ability caught the collective eye of the UGA coaching staff, which offered him a scholarship in May.

"I really like the school," Reichert said. "They’ve got great facilities, they’ve got a great education for the degree I’m trying to pursue. They’re already building that relationship that I’m really liking."

Reichert has five offers thus far, with Arkansas, Florida State, Memphis and Missouri joining Georgia.

Laloulu surprises, and impresses, everyone

Class of 2023 offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (Farrington/Honolulu, Hawaii) entered the Rivals Underclassman Challenge as an unknown. At the event’s conclusion, he walked away with MVP honors.

That easily made the 25-hour trip worth it for the impressive prospect no one knew much about beforehand.

"I ain’t going to come here just to mess up,” Laloulu said. “I came here to prove that in Hawaii, we’ve got it, and also for my family. I came to represent my family."

An insider’s look at Clemson

Anthony Dasher spoke with TigerIllustrated.com’s Larry Williams about how Clemson is looking this offseason. Georgia and Clemson will square off in the season-opener in Charlotte, N.C.

Williams said Clemson’s defensive line will need to return to the level it played at in 2018, when it was game-wrecking opposing backfields.

"This is really a continuation of the last answer in that Clemson simply has not returned to the rampaging defensive line play they had two years ago when the ‘Power Rangers’ were doing a lot of partying in opposing backfields,” Williams said. “The 2019 season was an understandable rebuilding year up front, and then last year was still a developmental year in part because of injuries and a lack of continuity from COVID-related issues. While it's probably not fair to compare any defensive line to the 2018 outfit, there is a feeling that the Tigers are primed to be truly nasty again on the line of scrimmage with Bryan Bresee, Tyler Davis, Myles Murphy and others.

“Last year's defense had deficiencies elsewhere, but the firm belief from this corner is the domination of the line of scrimmage makes everyone else a lot better. If the Tigers are able to do that, then odds are this will be a vintage Brent Venables defense."

