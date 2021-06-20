Major UGA target Tyler Booker details his Georgia official visit
"I'll be able to leave my legacy at Georgia if I'm able to win a national championship."
— Tyler Booker
Tyler Booker, the standout 2022 offensive tackle from IMG Academy, is one of, if not the most sought-after offensive linemen in the nation. Georgia is recruiting Booker as hard as any program in the running.
Booker just took his official visit to UGA.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news