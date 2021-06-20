Every time Iapani Laloulu looks at his feet, he thinks of his family.

He sees tan, laceless cleats given to him by his brother Faaope last year. It can be tough to find large cleats in Laloulu's home state of Hawaii, so Laloulu took the hand-me-downs and wears them with pride.

Laloulu had his family by his side last week at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge in Atlanta. Entering the camp as a relative unknown, the big man from the islands dominated the competition en route to winning Offensive Line MVP honors. In the process, he turned plenty of heads and perhaps kickstarted what has been a fairly slow recruitment.