Massive 2023 offensive tackle Logan Reichert details UGA interest
"You can whip people's ass more"
— Logan Reichert on why he likes run blocking
There's big, and then there's Logan Reichert big.
Growing up in Missouri, his parents didn't let him play football until the seventh grade, because his size dwarfed his competition. After a hiatus for a couple of years, Reichert returned to the field as a 350-pound tight end as a freshman in high school.
Now, he's one of the biggest linemen in the 2023 class at 6-foot-6 and 367 pounds. His combination of size and agility has caught the attention of the Georgia coaches, who offered Reichert back in May.
