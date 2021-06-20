There's big, and then there's Logan Reichert big.

Growing up in Missouri, his parents didn't let him play football until the seventh grade, because his size dwarfed his competition. After a hiatus for a couple of years, Reichert returned to the field as a 350-pound tight end as a freshman in high school.

Now, he's one of the biggest linemen in the 2023 class at 6-foot-6 and 367 pounds. His combination of size and agility has caught the attention of the Georgia coaches, who offered Reichert back in May.