Humphrey progressing

Georgia is still searching for a starting cornerback opposite of Kamari Lassiter. Among those is Julian Humphrey, the talented redshirt freshman who saw game action in three of the Bulldogs’ 15 games last season.

Head coach Kirby Smart said Humphrey has improved a great deal since arriving to the program.

“I think Fran (Brown) has done a tremendous job with Julian. He’s a fast guy who came in with a raw talent. A lot of the techniques that we’re teaching in terms of multiple coverages, he played a lot of man,” Smart said. “But he’s grown as a player. He’s gotten tougher. He’s gotten more physical. He still has not arrived. He still has moments that make you wonder what he’s doing, and then he has 'wow' moments. He’s made some really good plays in camp, but he has to continue to play and kind of buy into the process of getting better at that position. And he’ll get better because he’s talented.”

Humphrey is competing for the starting corner spot with Daylen Everette, Nyland Green and A.J. Harris.

Tennessee-Martin coach lauds Scott

Tennessee-Martin head coach Jason Simpson had plenty of exceptional things to say about Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott. Scott worked for Simpson when he was the Tennessee-Martin defensive line coach from 2013-14.

“He was at Ole Miss with Coach (Ed) Orgeron, and he really had a great experience and learned how to recruit at a high level,” Simpson said. “I remember I’d be walking through the building, and Tray would be waiting for me. It might be 7 a.m., he’d be there with his cell phone. If you know Tray, he’s funny and animated. He was always hunting and recruiting, and he’d be putting the phone in my face and getting me on with recruits.

“He gets a lot of recognition for that, but you also look at his evaluation of the players, how much he knows the defensive line at Georgia, and how they’re developed. He did the same thing here. I’m very proud of Tray and think the world of him.”

