Edwards, Milton making more progress

Kirby Smart did not say sure if Daijun Edwards (knee) and Kendall Milton (hamstring) would play in Saturday’s opener against UT-Martin (6 p.m., ESPN+). Nevertheless, it appears more progress is being made. “They’ve both done more. Daijun’s still in a black (non-contact jersey), and Kendall is out of black. Both look good,” Smart said after practice on Tuesday. “We’re getting reps for a lot of other guys. We’ve got other guys to get prepared for, but they’ve both been in Indy, they’ve both done drills and they’ve both worked in the run periods and the pass periods. I feel good about both of them.” Even if both running backs are limited, there will not be any shortage of running backs to use against the Skyhawks. Redshirt freshman Andrew Paul, true freshman Roderick Robinson and redshirt sophomore Cash Jones are each expected to receive plenty of opportunities. …Smart also offered updates on linebacker Smael Mondon (foot), cornerback Kamari Lassiter (foot), and safety Dan Jackson (hamstring). “Smael has been dealing with a foot injury that was from the spring, he’s done a really good job with that and been practicing and looks great out there and has done everything in practice this week and Kamari has looked good out there, and has done everything and is dealing with a foot sprain but he’s practiced really well this week,” Smart said. Jackson’s volume of plays is also increasing. “He’s had a hamstring from early in camp but he’s practiced the last four days, five days, they all run together to me,” Smart said. “But he has practiced since the last scrimmage, I know that. He did low volume in the scrimmage and he’s picked up volume ever since and he’s taking all his reps right now.”

Julian Humphrey becoming more of a factor at cornerback

Smart said redshirt freshman Julian Humphrey is beginning to make progress after redshirting his true freshman year. “I think Fran (Brown) has done a tremendous job with Julian. He’s a fast guy who came in with a raw talent. A lot of the techniques that we’re teaching in terms of multiple coverages, he played a lot of man,” Smart said. “But he’s grown as a player. He’s gotten tougher. He’s gotten more physical. He still has not arrived. He still has moments that make you wonder what he’s doing, and then he has 'wow' moments. He’s made some really good plays in camp, but he has to continue to play and kind of buy into the process of getting better at that position. And he’ll get better because he’s talented.” Humphrey is competing with Nyland Green, Daylen Everette, and A.J. Harris for playing time at cornerback opposite Kamari Lassiter. He’s also expected to see time on special teams.

Smart not as bullish on wide receiver depth as others

On paper, Georgia’s wide receiving corps appears as deep as it’s been in Smart’s eight-year tenure at Georgia. However, Smart’s not too sure about that. “I don’t know. I feel like we’re thin at wideout. Everybody keeps talking about this wide receiver core and I’m like, ‘We are thin.’ We just don’t have enough depth there,” Smart said. “We don’t have enough guys in our two deep to finish practice, and so it makes it tough. We got guys dinged up, guys injured, so that makes it a little bit harder.” Smart did not reveal what receivers are dealing with ailments. It is known Jackson Meeks is recovering from a stress reaction in his foot. Ladd McConkey missed a few days of practice last week, but Smart said Monday he’s fine and is expected to play Saturday. Transfer RaRa Thomas has also been battling what’s believed to be a minor injury. “I don’t know that you have a rotation. The year LSU won the championship, I think 95% of their snaps were three receivers and they were three really good receivers. So, you play the players that give you a chance to play,” Smart said. “We have a bar, and we say this is winning football above it and this is losing football below it, and if you can play winning football then we’re going to give you opportunities and chances to play based on what you have shown us. We got some guys that can play winning football; we probably got six or seven. We probably got three of four that are right on the line that aren’t playing winning football yet but we’re going to try to get ready, so that’s the hope.”

Other news and notes

…Smart began Tuesday’s post-practice press conference by remembering Sonny Seiler, patriarch of the Uga line of mascots. “I would like to send our condolences to the Seiler Family. One of the first people I met when I got here in school was Sonny Seiler and his family,” Smart said. “Obviously, the obvious meaning that they’ve had to the University of Georgia and to the UGA Dawg Nation family, they’ve been incredible so we’re all mourning the loss of him. My thoughts are with his family during this tough time.” On a related note, the Seiler family announced that Uga XI will be on the sidelines for Saturday’s opener against UT-Martin. …Zion Logue said he feels good about the leadership he helped provide to his teammates during fall camp. “I had a very productive fall camp. I feel like I was very good in my leadership. They were very tough times – a lot of hot days. I was the guy who was getting everybody through, pushing the guys, and telling them, ‘Win this situation’ if it was third down or two-minute,” Logue said. “I really prided myself on that this camp, and I feel like I got better at that. I feel like it’s going to take us a long way throughout the season.” …Javon Bullard said he’s thrilled to be back at safety this year after starting at star a season ago. After all, it’s the position he played in high school. “I just love the game. I love football, so it really doesn’t matter what position they put me at. As far as adapting to the role, whatever the team needs me to do, I will dial in 100 percent toward doing that. I love it,” Bullard said. “I am playing with a great group of guys, a great defense, and guys who bring the football spirit and come in and work day in and day out. It makes my job easier when I know I am coming to work with these guys."