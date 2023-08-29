The fact there was no depth chart to be found in Georgia’s initial media notes for Saturday’s opener against UT-Martin does not come as a surprise.

No, it’s not because Kirby Smart is having trouble making up his mind. It’s just his preference.

Nevertheless, it’s funny how depth charts, particularly early-season ones, are often guarded with the same level of security one expects to find in the U.S. State Department toward enemies around the world.

For example.