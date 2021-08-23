The Daily Recap: JT Daniels keeps 'good rhythm' despite offensive injuries

Here is the Aug. 23 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Maintaining ‘good rhythm’

It hasn’t been the smoothest preseason on the injury front.

A perceived loaded offense in early August has seen a few key passing game pieces suffer some injuries. Tight end Darnell Washington (foot), tight end John FitzPatrick (foot) and receiver Dominick Blaylock (ACL) aren’t guaranteed to play against Clemson in the season opener. Receivers Jermaine Burton (ankle) and Kearis Jackson (knee) were banged up and missed practice time, but have since resumed preparation for the Clemson game. Receiver Arian Smith recently overcame a turf toe injury.

Receiver Arik Gilbert remains away from the team due to a personal matter. George Pickens is out indefinitely due to an ACL tear suffered during the spring.

Throughout all of this, however, head coach Kirby Smart said quarterback JT Daniels has maintained a solid rapport with his available targets throughout the preseason.

“JT’s for the most part had pretty good rhythm with his guys,” Smart said. “You can make excuses all the time, but people are injured in football, so you go play with the guys who are out there. They got to throw all summer. All the guys were out there all summer. We’ve had a few guys in and out during camp, but I don’t know any team in college football that doesn’t, in terms of some guys in, some guys, out based on pulls, ankles, being banged up.”

Mims fights through his injury as well

Smart said freshman tackle Amarius Mims has been dealing with a lower back injury. However, he was able to participate in Saturday’s scrimmage and fight through the pain.

“Amarius is getting better, but he has had some lower back issues, spasms. He's had to sit out some practice time, but not necessarily a whole practice,” Smart said. “So, he just hasn't gotten the reps. You need lots of reps, and he's going to grow into a really talented player.”

Speaking of the scrimmage, Smart was pleased with what he saw.

“I thought we had a real productive second scrimmage. It was not as hot. It was a little bit overcast. We were able to complete the scrimmage and get in 120-130 snaps. Both our ones and twos had 50-plus. Then, our 3s got another 20-30 of those snaps,” Smart said. “The offense did a little better job. The offense had more explosive plays, some good opening drives. Defensively, we struggled to tackle. I believe we actually tackled better the last scrimmage than we did this one, which is not usually the way it goes. When you tackle, usually you get better, so that’s something we really need to hone in on.”

State of the offense

Radi Nabulsi dropped a whale of an insider update when it came to the state of the offense. The column went over the depth issues at receiver and tight end, but pointed out a particular wideout who has turned heads this preseason.

Nabulsi also discussed in detail how important the tight end room will be for Georgia to win games this season.

Singleton flashes dual-threat potential

Jed May spoke with class of 2023 quarterback Malachi Singleton (North Cobb/Kennesaw, Ga.) about his ability to gain yards as a runner when the original passing plays break down. While Singleton acknowledged he can still develop as a passer, his instincts as a runner who can extend plays have caught plenty of college programs’ eyes.

Singleton also spoke about his recent visit to Georgia and where things stand in his recruitment.

