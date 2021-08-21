When the play broke down, Malachi Singleton fixed it.

A receiver ran a wrong route in Singleton's game for North Cobb against Buford on Friday. He scrambled outside the pocket, found an open Marquis Groves-Killebrew, and delivered a quality ball that turned into a long touchdown for the North Cobb Warriors.

That's the kind of potential Singleton has as a dual-threat passer. It's also what has the attention of several major college programs.

"I feel like it boosts my adrenaline on the field when I’m running out there and making plays," Singleton said. "It’s definitely a big part of my game."