O-line, offensive identity coming together

The question of what Georgia’s offensive identity will be is one of the most asked by fans heading into the 2021 campaign.

Having quarterback JT Daniels under center for a full season has raised expectations. However, with the collective injuries the Bulldogs are enduring at the skill position, will offensive coordinator Todd Monken be forced to alter his plans come the Sept. 4 season-opener against Clemson?

With programs only allowed two full-team scrimmages as opposed to three in past preseasons, teams are being forced to get more done with fewer reps as before.

It's probable that Kirby Smart would like more scrimmage reps to prepare his offense. However, when it comes to the offensive product Georgia hopes to put on the field, Georgia’s head coach wants to be the one doing the dictating, not the other way around.

“Some of that is dictated by the defense, but we want to dictate to the defense what we do. At the same time, some of what they do matters. Every defense we play will be different,” Smart said on Saturday. “There will be three-down fronts, four-down fronts, they’ll be big, small, experienced at this level, experienced at that level. We’ll need to take advantage of it.”

Injuries might limit the number of skill players the Bulldogs will have at their disposal.

George Pickens (ACL) and Dominick Blaylock (who is improving, but still has not been cleared for contact), along with tight end Darnell Washington (foot), certainly would have figured greatly into the Bulldogs’ offensive plans against the Tigers. Maybe Arik Gilbert, too, were he available.

Fortunately, the cupboard is anything but bare.

With Jermaine Burton (ankle) and Kearis Jackson (knee) both back practicing with the team, Georgia’s wide receiving corps also includes Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Justin Robinson, Arian Smith, Adonai Mitchell, Jackson Meeks, and Ladd McConkey. That assures there will be no shortage of numbers when the Bulldogs and Clemson kick off in Charlotte. Mercer transfer Steven Peterson could also surprise.

“JT’s for the most part had pretty good rhythm with his guys,” Smart said. “You can make excuses all the time, but people are injured in football, so you go play with the guys who are out there. They got to throw all summer. All the guys were out there all summer. We’ve had a few guys in and out during camp, but I don’t know any team in college football that doesn’t, in terms of some guys in, some guys, out based on pulls, ankles, being banged up.”

Tight ends John FitzPatrick (foot) and freshman Brock Bowers figure to be popular targets for Daniels. Brett Seither could also be more involved. Don’t forget the Bulldogs also boast what on paper could be the deepest backfield in the SEC. Zamir White and Kendall Milton are primed for great years, as is James Cook, who showed last year he can be dangerous as both a slot receiver and an outlet option for Daniels.

Kenny McIntosh’s ability as a runner and a receiver will certainly be put to good use, while Daijun Edwards may be underrated, but proved he can produce when given the opportunity.

“We can identity what we want to work on, but we want to figure out who the best football players are, not the guy who knows the signal the best. We’re trying to figure out who the best football players are, and that’s been our intent with these scrimmages, not to go out and trick the defense,” Smart said. “We’re going out and trying to play fundamental football. Now, it will become a little more schemed, because we’ve got to find out what each guy can do, what he does well, and what we want him to become.”

Apparently, the first-team offensive line is taking shape.

When the Bulldogs kick off against the Tigers, look for Jamaree Salyer to open at left tackle, with Justin Shaffer at left guard. Sedrick Van Pran continues to work at first-team center, since Warren Ericson is wearing a club on his left hand. Tate Ratledge has been at right guard, with Warren McClendon at right tackle.

"We've really settled into the five that are repping with the 1s. We just rotate to get depth. We rotate guys around, and there's still good competition at tackle, there's good competition going on at center, when Warren's been healthy to practice since his return from the injury,” Smart said. “So, he's been able to practice some and do some things. I feel good about our depth at offensive line, you know, and we still have time to determine who the starting five will be, in terms of the tackles. But it's not like we're out there doing musical chairs. I mean, they play 20 plays one way, and they might play 20 another way just to get the best guys on the field."