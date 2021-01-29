UGASports - The Daily Recap: Jamie Newman still has 'love for all the (UGA) fans'

Here is the Jan. 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

‘I’ve still got love for all the fans’

For the first time since he transferred to Georgia, quarterback Jamie Newman was available to speak with reporters. This meant he was able to break his silence publicly as to why he opted out of the 2020 season.

Newman spoke following Thursday’s practice at the Senior Bowl, with Anthony Dasher on site to report what he had to say. He was specifically asked why he decided not to play this season and reiterated that it was due to concerns with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I got that (question) from all 32 interviews (with NFL teams),” Newman said. “The biggest factor was my family. It was just a collective thing of Covid. It hit differently for me and my family. I had a family member who was affected by Covid, so that’s what went into my decision."

Newman noted that some Georgia fans weren’t too kind following his decision. However, what mattered most to him was the fact that his former coaches and teammates had his back throughout the process.

“I don’t have any regrets about not playing this season,” Newman said. “I still love Dawg Nation, regardless of all the stuff I get via Instagram and Twitter. I still love that family. I’ve still got love for all the fans.”

Stockton stays home

While one former UGA quarterback, albeit one who never played a snap, spoke about his departure, the Bulldogs added another to the position group in the form of a commitment from a high-profile prospect in the class of 2022.

Rabun County’s Gunner Stockton announced his commitment to Georgia on Thursday, which follows his decision to decommit from South Carolina after offensive coordinator Mike Bobo left for Auburn.

Even when Stockton was committed to South Carolina, Georgia never stopped recruiting him, which helped bring him into the fold this week.

“I have been to Georgia a lot, I know the people, and I have a great relationship with coach Monken,” Stockton told Chad Simmons. “He is a really good coach, we have a really good connection and we’ve had some really strong conversations.

“I have gotten to know him well since he got to Georgia, he has a great offensive mind, and he has shown me how I would fit into his offense. He is fun to listen to, he is very creative, and I think it will be a great fit for me working with him.”

National analysis on Stockton’s decision