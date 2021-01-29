UGASports - The Daily Recap: Jamie Newman still has 'love for all the (UGA) fans'

The Daily Recap: Jamie Newman still has 'love for all the (UGA) fans'
‘I’ve still got love for all the fans’
For the first time since he transferred to Georgia, quarterback Jamie Newman was available to speak with reporters. This meant he was able to break his silence publicly as to why he opted out of the 2020 season.
Newman spoke following Thursday’s practice at the Senior Bowl, with Anthony Dasher on site to report what he had to say. He was specifically asked why he decided not to play this season and reiterated that it was due to concerns with the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I got that (question) from all 32 interviews (with NFL teams),” Newman said. “The biggest factor was my family. It was just a collective thing of Covid. It hit differently for me and my family. I had a family member who was affected by Covid, so that’s what went into my decision."
Newman noted that some Georgia fans weren’t too kind following his decision. However, what mattered most to him was the fact that his former coaches and teammates had his back throughout the process.
“I don’t have any regrets about not playing this season,” Newman said. “I still love Dawg Nation, regardless of all the stuff I get via Instagram and Twitter. I still love that family. I’ve still got love for all the fans.”
Stockton stays home
While one former UGA quarterback, albeit one who never played a snap, spoke about his departure, the Bulldogs added another to the position group in the form of a commitment from a high-profile prospect in the class of 2022.
Rabun County’s Gunner Stockton announced his commitment to Georgia on Thursday, which follows his decision to decommit from South Carolina after offensive coordinator Mike Bobo left for Auburn.
Even when Stockton was committed to South Carolina, Georgia never stopped recruiting him, which helped bring him into the fold this week.
“I have been to Georgia a lot, I know the people, and I have a great relationship with coach Monken,” Stockton told Chad Simmons. “He is a really good coach, we have a really good connection and we’ve had some really strong conversations.
“I have gotten to know him well since he got to Georgia, he has a great offensive mind, and he has shown me how I would fit into his offense. He is fun to listen to, he is very creative, and I think it will be a great fit for me working with him.”
National analysis on Stockton’s decision
Herring tears ACL
Former Georgia defensive end Malik Herring told Dasher that he suffered a right ACL tear during Senior Bowl practices.
“It’s pretty bad—it’s an ACL,” Herring said. “But don’t worry, I’ll be back.”
Sorey recovering from surgery
Dayne Young reported that freshman linebacker Xavian Sorey underwent foot surgery recently. He is expected to rehab and recover during the spring football season. Sorey had surgery performed on this foot before, with the timetable for return being in the two-to-three month range.
Arnold’s coach details latest
John Paul II Catholic (Tallahassee, Fla.) head coach Ed Hill spoke with Simmons about his star player Terrion Arnold’s upcoming commitment. The final three teams are Alabama, Florida and Georgia, with Hill relaying the level of communication he’s had with each of those schools of late.
"I would say over the last month to month and a half, things have really gotten busy for me,” Hill said. “Coaches from Alabama and Georgia have done a phenomenal job reaching out to me two to three times a week, trying to keep tabs on Terrion, doing their homework, asking if there is anything else they can do, and things like that.
"They have talked to me about him as a student, asked for his academics and things of that nature, so I cannot say enough about the way Alabama and Georgia coaches have recruited him.
"Florida has not called me as much or gone through me the same way they have, so they may be doing things a little differently. With Georgia and Alabama, they have gone a lot more through me, talked with his mom, his grandfather, and all that, but Florida I guess has gone more directly to Terrion.
"It is just different, so I can only really speak on Alabama and Georgia, and I can say it is easy to see why they are two of the top programs in the country. They do things right."
Happy about Stockton
GO DAWGS!!— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) January 28, 2021
More George Pickens in the slot?
Something I expect to see more of for #UGA in ‘21 - George Pickens in the slot.— Brent Rollins (@PFF_Brent) January 28, 2021
In ‘20:
- 4 rec on 5 targets, 77 yds, this TD
- all 4 rec were 15+ yard gains and went for a 1st down pic.twitter.com/BGI2OuH3In
Topgolf? At Sanford Stadium?!
An exciting and new opportunity for Dawg fans to experience Sanford Stadium 𝙡𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙣𝙤𝙗𝙤𝙙𝙮 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚...— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 28, 2021
Coming soon ⛳
➡️ https://t.co/YHwVKjEX0c pic.twitter.com/frOtRQJRT2
