UGASports - Xavian Sorey recovering from surgery

Xavian Sorey recovering from surgery
Freshman linebacker Xavian Sorey had foot surgery this week and is expected to be recovering and rehabbing the injury during spring football, sources tell UGASports.com.
The injury is a lingering one for Sorey. He had surgery last year on the same foot. If rehabilitation goes well, he could be back in two to three months.
Sorey is a four-star signee from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He played at Graceville High School for his first three years of his prep career. He committed to Georgia on early Signing Day back in November and enrolled early for the spring semester in Athens.
