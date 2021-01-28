MOBILE, Ala. – Defensive end Malik Herring received some bad news following Wednesday’s Senior Bowl practice at Whitney Hancock Stadium.

After leaving the field with what appeared to be a right leg injury, the Bulldog senior confirmed prior to Thursday’s workout in preparation for Saturday’s game (2:30 p.m. SEC Network) that he actually tore the ACL in his right knee.

“It’s pretty bad—it’s an ACL,” Herring said. “But don’t worry, I’ll be back.”

After leaving Wednesday afternoon’s session, Herring was seen rubbing his right thigh as he talked with trainers throughout the rest of practice. He would remain at the field until the conclusion of practice.



Herring, who played a major role in each of the past three seasons for Georgia, started eight of the Bulldogs’ 10 games last year, finishing with 20 tackles and 24 quarterback pressures, second-most on the team.

He becomes the second Bulldog injured at the Senior Bowl, joining guard Ben Cleveland, who tweaked his left ankle during Tuesday’s first day of practice and did not take part in Wednesday’s drills.

Linebacker Monty Rice is also here, but has not taken part in any of the first two practices. Rice battled a foot injury for most of last year.

Practice continues today in preparation for the game Saturday at 2:30 p.m. It will televised by the NFL Network.