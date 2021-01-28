UGASports - Dawgs kick off 2022 offense with commitment from elite QB Gunner Stockton

Georgia’s first offensive commit of the 2022 cycle is on board, and it’s a big one, as four-star Rabun County quarterback Gunner Stockton announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Thursday morning.

"The first time I met coach Smart, we hit it off," Stockton told Rivals.com’s Chad Simmons late last July. "It’s easy to talk to him, and I feel his confidence in me. He is intense, and I love that. He told me almost a year ago that it’s only a matter of time until Georgia wins a National Championship and somebody is going to be the quarterback. He then paused and said…..'Why not you?' It’s hard to forget that statement.”

Outside of Kirby Smart, Todd Monken has taken a strong role for the nation’s No. 30 overall player, as well.

"Coach Monken and I have spent a lot of time on the phone and zooming too. He is extremely knowledgeable, and I’m excited to watch him lead the offense this season. I know he’s a great man,” Stockton told Simmons. “I know he’s competitive. I realize that it’s unfair for me to expect our relationship to be at the same level as some other relationships because we haven’t been able to spend as much time in person one-on-one yet. I can tell that he is a great coach and that I would enjoy playing for him.

Of course, getting the 6-foot-1, 195-pound signal caller on campus in person has also been a boost for the Bulldogs.

"I have visited Georgia a few times and I like the feel in Athens. I like coach Smart a lot, I like the team, and it is hard not to like Georgia with it being a school in my home state,” he told Simmons. “Most everyone I know is crazy about Georgia. Here in Rabun County for the last four years, we all pulled for Charlie Woerner. Charlie took me to a Georgia game when I was in sixth grade, and I know he loves Georgia and had a great experience.”

There’s another, more personal aspect that’s weighed in heavily for Stockton, as well.

"One other reason why Georgia is in my top two is because I dreamed of playing and winning the game in Jacksonville for my late Grandfather. He had a heart attack and died at his tailgate after the Georgia vs. Florida game when I was seven years old."

Stockton becomes Georgia’s seventh commitment of the Class of 2022.



