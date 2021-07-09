The Daily Recap: Jalen Carter should grow into bigger role

Here is the July 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Carter’s potential is growing

As a freshman, defensive tackle Jalen Carter had plenty of impressive moments.

Entering his sophomore season, Carter should play a vital role when it comes to stuffing the run and providing an interior pass rush. Dayne Young and Brent Rollins noted that Carter is Georgia’s 15th-ranked player returning, according to Pro Football Focus’ grading system.

A year ago, Carter recorded a 71.4 overall grade, which was made up of a 66.6 grade in run defense and a 70.3 gade in pass rush situations.

"Jalen Carter surged onto the SEC scene in his first season, never looking like a freshman," Young wrote. "Now up to 310 pounds, he's among the strongest players on the team and a true disruptor. Carter played in every game for Georgia last year and accrued 14 tackles, three of which were for loss.

"The freshman played 287 total snaps last fall, getting at least 20 snaps in every game," Rollins wrote. "A great athlete for his size, Carter's first step and quickness combination at that size showed future first-round-pick-type potential. He especially asserted himself in the season's last four games, collecting an 82.1 overall grade, and 10 of his 13 quarterback pressures during that final stretch."

In addition, Carter’s size allowed him to be used on offense when the Bulldogs were at the goal line.

“Carter was also used multiple times in Georgia's offense in the jumbo package,” Young wrote. “He is aggressive at the point of contact. The Bulldogs can continue to use him as a tool to create space near the goal line on offense.

“Old school and just being bigger and stronger on the goal line is something Carter can help provide, especially on the edges or at fullback,” Rollins wrote. “Expect this role in these power short-yardage packages to continue.”

Nichols feels good about Georgia

When offensive lineman Addison Nichols (Greater Atlanta Christian/Norcross, Ga.) visited Georgia, he said the coaching staff made sure he left knowing he’s a priority for the class of 2022.

"Athens left a good impression," Nichols said. "I had a great visit, I had a great time, and I got a really good understanding of the program. I had never met coach (Matt) Luke, but I'd met coach (Kirby) Smart before. So it was really good to meet coach Luke, kind of get a feel for him in person, and get to talk about how his offensive line is structured and how he runs practices and all that stuff. So it was a really good visit; it was really beneficial. And I learned a ton about the program and the people there."

Nichols said he would like to make his decision before the season starts. After each of his visits he has recorded a pros and cons list, which he revisits at later dates.

"After every visit, I made a recording with me and my parents about that program," Nichols said. "The pros and the cons. I'll re-listen to those and kind of go through that and sit down with my parents and kind of go through all of the benefits from the school, the things that aren't as beneficial from the school, which ones are more so helping me be a better person, not just a better football player, helping me grow in life. So there's still a lot of little minor things that will end up going into it, not just kind of, 'they have good football.' So the fine print."

Riddick raves about Georgia

Class of 2024 linebacker Demarcus Riddick (Chilton County/Clanton, Ala.) detailed the experience after visiting Georgia and receiving a scholarship offer.

"It's crazy. I loved it," Riddick said of his Georgia visit. "I visited my first school and I loved it. At Georgia, I got to meet the players and a couple of the coaches. I got to work out with the linebackers."

Farrell likes Georgia’s odds to win it all

Mike Farrell placed odds on whether certain teams will win a national championship within the next five years. Georgia checked in as his top pick of the group by receiving 3/1 odds.

“UGA hasn’t won a national title since 1980, but the Bulldogs could very well be the favorite this season,” Farrell wrote. “With a loaded offense returning and some holes on defense filled by the transfer portal this is arguably the most balanced team in the nation.”

Behind Georgia, Farrell placed Oklahoma (4/1), Florida (10/1), Notre Dame (12/1), Penn State (18/1), USC (20/1), Texas (25/1), Miami (50/1), Michigan (100/1), Florida State (700/1), Nebraska (1,000/1) and Tennessee (1,500/1).

Demetris Robertson joins Auburn