Addison Nichols has taken a painstaking and deliberate approach to his college football recruitment.

The four-star offensive tackle from Norcross, Georgia was very busy in June with official visits to Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Southern California. That is normal, as most highly coveted prospects took their fair share of visits. However, what Nichols and his family did after the visits shows the insight and forethought of the Greater Atlanta Chrisitan star student and athlete.