The Daily Recap: Jaheim Singletary is back in play

Five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary (Robert E. Lee/Jacksonville, Fla.) announced Sunday night that he has decommitted from the Buckeyes. The Bulldogs have been in heavy pursuit for Singletary, despite the fact he gave the initial pledge to Ohio State in early January.

Hoping to add some talent to its secondary, Georgia received some good news at Ohio State’s displeasure.

In Georgia’s class of 2022, Marquis Groves-Killebrew (Brookwood/Snellville, Ga.) is the only commitment at cornerback thus far.

Luke’s son assists in recruiting

Offensive line coach Matt Luke has been busy trying to convince offensive tackle Jacob Hood (Hillsboro/Nashville, Tenn.) to come to Georgia for quite some time. However, on Hood’s most recent trip to Athens, Luke’s 13-year-old son Harrison Luke offered up a recruiting pitch that impressed the four-star lineman.

​​"His son blew my mind how good he is at recruiting," Hood said. "His son knows everybody, every recruit in the nation. He can tell you about them. … He was like, basically, he’s never seen someone as big as me come to Georgia," Hood said. "He’s like, you’d be the biggest one here."

The 6-foot-8 and 330-pound tackle said he enjoyed his recent unofficial visit over the weekend, saying it was a bit more relaxed than his official visit.

"It definitely was more laid back than the official was," Hood said. "It was just a big day of having fun and being able to talk to the coaches, just sit back, relax and chill, honestly."

Georgia and Miami remain Hood’s top two suitors at the moment.

‘Best visit anywhere’

Four-star offensive tackle Madden Sanker (South Paulding/Douglasville, Ga.) also enjoyed the laid back atmosphere of his recent unofficial visit to Georgia’s weekend cookout.

"It was a lot less recruiting," Sanker said. "It was just about having fun. There were a lot less people. It was good to get some one-on-one time with everyone."

His trip on Saturday marked the third time Sanker has visited Georgia. And in totality, the visit topped his list.

"It felt like a big family. Every time I’ve went there has felt like a family, but this one was special," Sanker said. "It was probably the best visit anywhere I’ve had so far."

The pitch to Washington

Defensive lineman Shone Washington (Warren Easton Senior/New Orleans) was also in attendance for Saturday’s cookout. He said defensive line coach Tray Scott let him know how important he is for the future of the program.

"The relationship between Coach Scott and me is very good," Washington said. "We've been talking a lot lately. Right now, I know that they are losing three really good d-tackles next year, by the time I come in. He, Coach Scott, wants me to fill in one of those spots."

Washington also had the chance to watch the Georgia players work out.

"I got to see the players get some work during the day," Washington said. "I like when they were practicing how the players all had fun, but they still worked hard. The unofficial back in June was good, and I wanted to come back. But getting to see the players work and the coaches with them was good."

Georgia offers 2024 center

Georgia extended a scholarship offer to class of 2024 center Waltclaire Flynn Jr. (Grayson/Loganville, Ga.) during his visit to Georgia over the weekend. Flynn has visited Georgia multiple times and noted this was his best trip.

Following the visit, Flynn ranked Georgia as his top school pursuing him.

"They’re the top one right now, number one," Flynn said.

