Jacob Hood heard from all kinds of Lukes on his visit to Georgia's cookout on Saturday.

The massive 2022 offensive lineman from Nashville spent some quality time with Bulldog offensive line coach Matt Luke. Hood also heard a recruiting pitch from Luke's 13-year-old son Harrison.

Overall, the relaxed atmosphere of the event kept the Bulldogs in strong contention for one of their top offensive line targets in the 2022 class.

"It definitely was more laid back than the official was," Hood said. "It was just a big day of having fun and being able to talk to the coaches, just sit back, relax and chill, honestly."