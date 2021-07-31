The lowlight of Madden Sanker's third visit to Georgia came in the form of a lemon meringue pie.

That's what the four-star 2023 offensive lineman got stuck with during a pie-eating contest in Athens on July 31. The big man didn't enjoy it, and he told Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart as much when they met up after the event.

Sanker didn't have any other complaints about his Saturday visit to Athens. He enjoyed the chance to have some fun and bond with the coaches at Georgia's cookout event.

"It felt like a big family. Every time I’ve went there has felt like a family, but this one was special," Sanker said. "It was probably the best visit anywhere I’ve had so far."