Shone Washington is a defensive tackle in the Class of 2022 from Warren Easton Senior High School in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those that follow Georgia football recruiting, that high school will sound familiar as that is the same school Bulldogs redshirt freshman center Sedrick Van Pran attended.

Washington, who is 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, was back in Athens for the Dawg Days of Summer recruiting event and cookout on Saturday. The Bulldogs wasted no time making sure Washington felt at home and connected him with fellow Louisiana natives on the visit.