The Daily Recap: It's time to turn Adam Anderson loose

Turn him loose

Adam Anderson may have been a rotational player a year ago. But each time Anderson was on the field, he made his presence felt. He totaled seven sacks and often brought pressure as a pass-rush specialist.

This earned him the distinction of having the highest overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2020. Anderson earned a grade of 93.0, which included a 68.7 in run defense and a 92.4 in pass rush.

Although his run defense number is significantly lower, it’s now time to turn Anderson loose as a three-down outside linebacker in Georgia’s defensive scheme. Dayne Young and Brent Rollins examined how Anderson projects in 2021.

“Adam Anderson's speed has always been his best asset,” Young wrote. “Earlier in his Georgia career, there were concerns that he was too small in terms of body mass to withstand the demands of SEC football. He's built up his body without sacrificing that speed and agility. He plays almost exclusively beyond the line of scrimmage. Of his 14 tackles last season, seven of them were for loss and all of those were sacks.

“Few in the nation have been as productive a pass-rusher as Anderson over the past three years,” Rollins wrote. “Last season alone, he registered 23 total quarterback pressures on just 86 pass rush snaps. By comparison, one of the highest-graded pass rushers in the nation, and a second-round pick, Azeez Ojulari, led the Bulldogs with 37 total quarterback pressures on 193 pass rush snaps, well over double Anderson's opportunities.”

Georgia makes Madden’s top five

CJ Madden Jr. (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.) revealed his top five on Thursday, which features Georgia, Colorado, Mississippi, Oregon and Tennessee. The Bulldogs are considered the leaders for Madden at the moment, with the young defensive end visiting Athens last weekend for the team’s cookout.

Madden’s top five comes more than a month after decommitting from Colorado on June 21.

Keep an eye on Mitchell

Mike Farrell named nine true freshmen to look out for this upcoming season, with Georgia receiver Adonai Mitchell cracking the list at No. 3. The hype surrounding Mitchell began to build during spring practice after quarterback JT Daniels spoke glowingly about him.

The buzz got even louder after Mitchell’s superb outing at Georgia’s G-Day Game.

“Mitchell showed everyone this spring that good things can be expected and that he can help fill the hole that George Pickens leaves because of an ACL injury,” Farrell wrote.

