SEC Week: True freshmen to watch
It’s SEC preview week, and here is a look at some incoming true freshmen to watch this season.
*****
*****
1. WR Agiye Hall, Alabama
It’s hard to tell who Alabama's next breakout star at wide receiver will be because there are so many candidates, but Hall has impressed even more than expected.
*****
2. CB Jason Marshall, Florida
Marshall will play a prominent role in the Gators' secondary from the jump and could be their next great defensive back.
*****
3. WR Adonai Mitchell, Georgia
Mitchell showed everyone this spring that good things can be expected and that he can help fill the hole that George Pickens leaves because of an ACL injury.
*****
4. DT Maason Smith, LSU
He’s physically ready to make an impact and has already shown that he’ll be in the rotation very early.
*****
5. CB Ga’Quincy McKinstry, Alabama
Kool-Aid will be part of the secondary rotation and he’ll have an impact on the return game as well.
*****
6. WR Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
I touted Sanders as a great get for the Hawgs from the time he committed, and he’s going to make a very good wide receiver group look great.
*****
7. LB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky
I’ve compared him to Harold Landry at Boston College as a hybrid pass rusher, and I think he can live up to that hype.
*****
8. OL Bryce Foster, Texas A&M
He’s gotten stronger and more physical, if that’s possible, and he could push for a starting job right away.
*****
9. DT Nick Barrett, South Carolina
This is a position of depth for the Gamecocks, but he’s been so impressive that he’s clearly going to be in the rotation early.