The Daily Recap: 'It’s a whole new Georgia'

Here is the Feb. 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Aguirre impressed with Georgia Although the recruiting class of 2022 begins to wrap up Wednesday, Georgia has long been going strong after those in the 2023 group. Among those is inside linebacker Raul Aguirre (Whitewater/Fayetteville, Ga.), who took a trip to Georgia’s campus on Jan. 29. Aguirre detailed his trip with what the coaches showed him and how he would expect to fit in Georgia’s defense. Overall, he came away impressed. "It’s a whole new Georgia," Aguirre said. "I say that in a good way. My dad would say that’s Alabama. That’s exactly the school that Alabama used to be. That’s just a whole new Georgia in my eyes." Christen Miller breaks down his final four

Focus on Starks Anthony Dasher continued his early enrollee series by writing on athlete Malaki Starks. Dasher noted that Starks fits the bill at safety but has also been told he will see some reps at star. “Starks has been described as having smooth, swivel hips that give him the versatility to be used in multiple ways,” Dasher wrote. “He knows how to get upfield and lower big hits on ball carriers. Ultimately, Starks may be just what Kirby Smart is looking for at star. His ability to stick with receivers on the outside, combined with his physical nature against the run, is the exact recipe Georgia's head coach looks for when filling the position.” Rumors vs. Facts

Hoops: Bulldogs remain upbeat It’s been a disappointing season for Georgia to say the least, given its 6-15 overall record. However, head coach Tom Crean said he is doing everything he can to remain upbeat throughout the struggling campaign. "The bottom line is that they can see right through me if I don’t believe we can win," Crean said. "I don’t have any doubt we can. Every day that we go in there, that’s the plan and that’s the process. Then we’ve just got to carry it out in the games and find ways not to beat ourselves." The Five

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbiAxOTcxLCBIb3JhY2UgS2luZywgQ2xhcmVuY2UgUG9wZSwgUmlj aGFyZCBBcHBsZWJ5LCBMYXJyeSBXZXN0ICZhbXA7IENodWNrIEtpbm5lYnJl dyBicm9rZSB0aGUgY29sb3IgYmFycmllciBmb3IgR2VvcmdpYSBmb290YmFs bC4gTGFzdCBzZWFzb24sIHdlIGhvbm9yZWQgdGhlbSB3aXRoIG1vbnVtZW50 cyBpbiBSZWVkIFBsYXphLjxicj48YnI+V2UgYXJlIGhvbm9yZWQgdG8gc2hh cmUgdGhpcyBzdG9yeSBhbmQgbWFueSBvdGhlcnMgYXMgd2UgY2VsZWJyYXRl IEJsYWNrIEhpc3RvcnkgTW9udGguIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9n VHpaMGtkQk42Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ1R6WjBrZEJONjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBHZW9yZ2lhIEJ1bGxkb2dzIChAVUdBQXRobGV0aWNzKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VHQUF0aGxldGljcy9zdGF0dXMv MTQ4ODY3ODU2MDE5Nzk3NjA2Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJy dWFyeSAyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Another accolade

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5SlU3RheWluZyB1bmRlZmVhdGVkIGluIEFMTCBoaXMgZXZlbnRz IGZvciAmIzM5OzIyLCBNYXR0aGV3IEJvbGluZyBuYW1lZCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU0VDP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU0VDPC9hPiBNZW4mIzM5O3MgUnVubmVy IG9mIHRoZSBXZWVrIGZvbGxvd2luZyBwZXJmb3JtYW5jZSBhdCBSYXpvcmJh Y2sgSW52aXRl8J+UpTxicj48YnI+4p6h77iPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2lQUVh2bUtOaVMiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pUFFYdm1LTmlTPC9hPjxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0Rhd2dzP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29EYXdnczwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0lueEx2amswa28iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9JbnhMdmprMGtvPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdlb3JnaWEgVHJhY2sm YW1wO0ZpZWxkIChAVUdBVHJhY2spIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vVUdBVHJhY2svc3RhdHVzLzE0ODg2MDY5MDc5Mjk1NDI2NTc/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK