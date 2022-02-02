The Daily Recap: 'It’s a whole new Georgia'
Aguirre impressed with Georgia
Although the recruiting class of 2022 begins to wrap up Wednesday, Georgia has long been going strong after those in the 2023 group.
Among those is inside linebacker Raul Aguirre (Whitewater/Fayetteville, Ga.), who took a trip to Georgia’s campus on Jan. 29.
Aguirre detailed his trip with what the coaches showed him and how he would expect to fit in Georgia’s defense. Overall, he came away impressed.
"It’s a whole new Georgia," Aguirre said. "I say that in a good way. My dad would say that’s Alabama. That’s exactly the school that Alabama used to be. That’s just a whole new Georgia in my eyes."
Christen Miller breaks down his final four
Focus on Starks
Anthony Dasher continued his early enrollee series by writing on athlete Malaki Starks. Dasher noted that Starks fits the bill at safety but has also been told he will see some reps at star.
“Starks has been described as having smooth, swivel hips that give him the versatility to be used in multiple ways,” Dasher wrote. “He knows how to get upfield and lower big hits on ball carriers. Ultimately, Starks may be just what Kirby Smart is looking for at star. His ability to stick with receivers on the outside, combined with his physical nature against the run, is the exact recipe Georgia's head coach looks for when filling the position.”
Hoops: Bulldogs remain upbeat
It’s been a disappointing season for Georgia to say the least, given its 6-15 overall record. However, head coach Tom Crean said he is doing everything he can to remain upbeat throughout the struggling campaign.
"The bottom line is that they can see right through me if I don’t believe we can win," Crean said. "I don’t have any doubt we can. Every day that we go in there, that’s the plan and that’s the process. Then we’ve just got to carry it out in the games and find ways not to beat ourselves."
Breaking down Caleb Williams’ decision to transfer to USC.
Florida picked up a commitment from a four-star defensive end.
Jim Harbaugh is scheduled to interview with the Minnesota Vikings.
