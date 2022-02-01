Raul Aguirre felt something different in Athens.

Georgia is one of the top contenders for the four-star 2023 inside linebacker. He visited Athens last summer and fall. Aguirre then watched Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, Channing Tindall, and the rest of the Bulldogs hoist the national championship trophy last month.

When he visited Athens again on the final weekend in January, Aguirre noticed an entirely new vibe.

"It’s a whole new Georgia," Aguirre said. "I say that in a good way. My dad would say that’s Alabama. That’s exactly the school that Alabama used to be. That’s just a whole new Georgia in my eyes."