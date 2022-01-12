The Daily Recap: 'It's a struggle to recall a better story'

Here is the Jan. 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Georgia’s hero

Anthony Dasher noted that in his time covering the Georgia football program, as well as other teams throughout his long career, he can’t think of a better story than Stetson Bennett starting out as a walk-on before becoming Georgia’s national champion starting quarterback.

Dasher wrote about this at length in this week’s Dashboard column.

“We all know the story about Bennett and his flip phone,” Dasher wrote. “One of the reasons was he got it was so he could avoid the endless chatter on social media, most of which spent the season begging Smart to make a change at the quarterback position. It would have been very easy for Bennett to give the ol' middle finger to his many detractors after Monday’s win. But that’s never been his style. His only thought after the game was to hug his family. Bennett joked the other day, stating ‘you’re either a zero or a hero.’

“Make no mistake. Stetson Bennett is a hero. Books will be written about him; ESPN will one day produce a 30-for-30. Bennett could probably tweet out his Venmo account and be a very rich man by the weekend. Quite frankly, in my 35 years of writing sports for a living, it’s a struggle to recall a better story.”

‘This is why’

During his news conference Tuesday morning, Bennett recalled Georgia’s offseason workouts as an indicator of what was ultimately to come this season.

“We all feel the weight of the state of Georgia on our shoulders. But when you look back in February, January, March, April, May, when people are focusing on basketball or baseball, and we're running in the stadium at 6.00 a.m. And it sucks, and you're kind of, like, why do we do this?” Bennett said. “The reason is for when I fumble on the 10-yard line and we give up a touchdown and we go back and we score two straight drives, that's the reason. The toughness, the resiliency, the connection, all that stuff, you know, you kind of wonder why.

“But there's a method to the madness that Coach (Kirby) Smart and all the coaches, Coach (Scott) Sinclair and everybody who spent years and years in this industry and that stuff, they know how to mold young men. That’s what me and Lew (Lewis Cine) and everybody else, all of the players in this program have gone through in the past since the natty has gotten us to this point. And you always wonder, why are we doing this. This is why.”

Smart to soon turn attention to 2022 season

Although Smart was ecstatic for Georgia to win its first national championship since 1980, he said that the program can’t rest on its laurels when it comes to the 2022 season.

"I don't know that our team our roster that's coming back is prepared for what they're about to see because there's a sense of entitlement, there's a sense of the disease that has always crept in at Georgia, is there's a huge anointment and entitlement that can affect your program," Smart said. "So now it turns for us to another attention of what we've got to do to keep it going."

By the numbers

Dave McMahon compiled all of the important stats following Georgia’s national championship victory over Alabama. Among those stats were Bennett’s season-concluding 9.93 yards per pass attempt. This ranked third in the FBS this season and is now the third-highest mark by a UGA quarterback in a single year.

Bennett’s 29 touchdowns are the fourth most by a UGA quarterback in a single season as well.

National champion coaches