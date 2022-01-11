By the Numbers: CFP Championship vs. Alabama

1-for-4 – Alabama scored on all four of its trips to the red zone, but scored a touchdown on just one of them.

2 – Kirby Smart became the second former assistant under Nick Saban to defeat the Bama head coach.

2 – For the first time in college, Bryce Young threw two interceptions in a game.

3 – The Dawgs’ defense had three sacks, courtesy of Channing Tindall, Nolan Smith, and Robert Beal, Jr.. The 48 the team had this season were the second-highest by Georgia (1981 team).

3 – Christopher Smith had his third interception of the season. He had zero entering this season.

4-for-12 – Georgia only converted 4-for-12 third-down attempts for the game. Alabama went 9-for-20.

8 – Quay Walker and Channing Tindall each led the Bulldogs in tackles with eight.

9.93 – Stetson Bennett averaged 9.93 yards per pass attempt. He finished third in the FBS in that category as well as the third-highest in a single season ever by a Bulldog (Matt Robinson and Aaron Murray).

10 – The Bulldogs were called for ten penalties in the game (not counting declined ones). Georgia ended up having ten in its first game of the season against Clemson and in the last game against Alabama. The Crimson Tide ended up with seven in the game.

10.2 – Georgia finished the season allowing 10.2 points per game (7.2 if you don’t count the Alabama games). The 10.2 led the nation, and it was the third time ever Georgia led the nation in that statistic.

13-5-5-4-4 – Brock Bowers set the Georgia single-season record with 13 touchdown receptions. AD Mitchell added his fifth of the season. Five different Dawgs had at least four touchdown receptions this season for the first time since 2013.

14 – Georgia won 14 games in a season for the first time ever.

18 – Georgia held Alabama to 18 points. That was the fewest by the Crimson Tide since the 2019 CFP Championship against Clemson when the Tide scored 16.

29 – Bennett finished the season with 29 touchdown passes. He had two against Alabama, and they were his last two passes thrown in the game. His 29 is the fourth most ever by a Bulldog quarterback in a single season.

41 – 41-seasons streak ends.

45.8 – Jake Camarda had five punts averaging 44.6 yards, but he finishes his career with an average of 45.8 which is a new Bulldog record besting Drew Butler’s 45.5.

52 – Georgia’s longest passing play went for 52 yards, and it was hauled in by a diving George Pickens.

56 – Bowers had four catches, including that clutch touchdown toward the end. He ends the season with 56 receptions, which is tied for most ever by a Georgia freshman (A.J. Green in 2008).

67 – James Cook had Georgia’s longest offensive play from scrimmage, as he darted for 67 yards late in the third quarter.

73-72 – Lewis Cine had seven tackles in the game, and Nakobe Dean had four. At the end of the season, Cine edged Dean in tackles 73 to 72.

79 – Kelee Ringo had a pick-six with under a minute left in play to put the game away. The interception returned for a touchdown went for a CFP Championship game record 79 yards. The Bulldogs were just one of four FBS teams to have four pick-sixes this season. It was the first time Georgia had four in a season since 2002.

137 – Jack Podlesny finishes the season scoring 137 points (35 field goals and 71 extra points). The 137 is the most by a Bulldog kicker in a season.

140 to 30 – The Bulldogs outrushed the Crimson Tide 140 to 30. And 114 of the 140 happened in the second half for the Dawgs. The 30 yards rushing for Alabama was its third-lowest total under Saban.

+426 – Georgia finished the season scoring 579 points and allowed 153 with a scoring margin of +426. Not only was that total a school record, but the next highest this season was Ohio State at +298

882 – The 882 yards receiving is the seventh-highest ever in a single season by a Georgia player.

2,043 – Zamir White ends the season with 2,043 yards and becomes the 18th Bulldog player to reach 2,000. He is in 14th place all-time for the Dawgs.

2,859 – Bennett finishes the season with 2,859 yards passing. He was one-yard shy of the tenth place mark, but 11th place is not bad.

68,311 – The official attendance of the CFP Championship.