Bennett's words hit home

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Stetson Bennett proved to the college football world that yes, dreams can come true.

MVP of the Orange Bowl after beating Michigan, MVP of the National Championship in helping Georgia dispatch Alabama, 33-18.

Yes, Bennett proved he’s more than a capable quarterback.

But that’s not all that all the nation learned about the Blackshear native. They also found out he’s brutally honest. Bennett will tell you exactly how he feels.

No worn-out cliches here. His honesty and tell-it-like-it-is approach endeared him not only to the media covering the game, but no doubt to fans across the state and country as well.

For example:

When during Tuesday’s Champions Press Conference at the JW Marriott, Bennett broke it down in meaningful terms exactly how he felt helping his team win a national crown.

“We all feel the weight of the state of Georgia on our shoulders. But when you look back in February, January, March, April, May, when people are focusing on basketball or baseball, and we're running in the stadium at 6.00 a.m. And it sucks, and you're kind of, like, why do we do this?” Bennett said. “The reason is for when I fumble on the 10-yard line and we give up a touchdown and we go back and we score two straight drives, that's the reason. The toughness, the resiliency, the connection, all that stuff, you know, you kind of wonder why.

“But there's a method to the madness that Coach Smart and all the coaches, Coach Sinclair and everybody who spent years and years in this industry and that stuff, they know how to mold young men. That’s what me and Lew (Lewis Cine) and everybody else, all of the players in this program have gone through in the past since the natty has gotten us to this point. And you always wonder, why are we doing this. This is why.”

Whether or not Bennett decides to come back next year, we’ll have to wait and see.

When asked directly if he would take advantage of the “Covid rule” and return for a final season, Bennett declined to say.

“We’ll wait a second on that for me,” said Bennett, deferring then to Cine, who sat alongside head coach Kirby Smart at the podium.

The way Bennett saw it, any announcement on his future can wait. Not even 12 hours removed from one of the biggest victories in Bulldogs history, this presser was all about reliving the glory that was Monday night.

That included Bennett’s reaction when Kelee Ringo sealed the victory with his Championship game record 79-yard pick-6.

“Kelee catches the pick and it just hit me. And as soon as—because I'm watching on the big screen; I can't see. I'm not that tall. I'm not looking on the field. I'm looking on the big screen. And Kelee catches the pick,” Bennett said. “I mean, I can't describe the feeling. I tried not to put, you know, the Bulldog Nation on my shoulders, because I can't carry that weight. But when Kelee caught that pick—and I didn't even see him score the touchdown. I just saw him catch the pick. it just lifted off my shoulders. I just started crying. The emotions just came over me. It was probably a little bit premature; it was probably a little too early, because football is crazy. But that was when it all hit me, the wave of emotion. I can't describe it. I wasn't expecting it. It caught me off guard. But that was when it set in.”

While Bennett will not be forgotten by Bulldog fans anytime soon, the love he’s received from his hometown has been special.

When reminded that last Friday was “Stetson Bennett Day” back in Blackshear, Bennett sounded almost embarrassed.

“I love that small town. That's home, 912 … Savannah, Nolan (Smith), everybody, Quay (Walker), everybody, we've got so many people from 912. It’s the best area code in Georgia by far,” Bennett said. “In Blackshear, I think there's two, there's probably four red lights. But it's just every small town, just like Coach Smart, everybody who grew up in South Georgia or a small town knows what it's like to grow up in a small town. Everybody knows everybody. You make a mistake, everybody knows about it. If you're successful, everybody knows about it. If you're good to people, everybody knows about it.”

Bennett certainly qualifies as good people.

“When you're raised in a good family, in a small town, like I was, then you don't know what the world is outside of that,” Bennett said. “But you do know once you leave there how to treat people. And I'm so proud of the place that I'm from and what it's taught me. And I wouldn't be here if it weren’t for them.”