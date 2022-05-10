The Daily Recap: Is Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins poised for a breakout year?

Here is the May 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Could Ingram-Dawkins earn a major role?

In examining the UGA defensive line for the 2022 season, Anthony Dasher wrote that Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has stood out as someone who could see a sizable increase in his playing time this year.

Ingram-Dawkins didn’t play much a year ago but earned a start with the first team at the G-Day Game. He was impressive at G-Day too, which could be an indicator for things to come this season.

“Ingram-Dawkins was a surprise starter for the first-team defense during G-Day, and the redshirt freshmen showed he has good potential. The South Carolina native lined up inside and showed a quick burst and displayed a lot of promise for position coach Tray Scott,” Dasher wrote. “Ingram-Dawkins spent much of his freshmen year dealing with a knee injury but came back and actually played in the win over Charleston Southern. During the game, he was credited with two tackles, including one for a loss. He also batted down a pass.

“At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Ingram-Dawkins is extremely athletic for a young man his size, and if his spring performance is an indication, we’ll be seeing a lot more from him this fall.”

Dasher also noted how Georgia’s defensive line will have a different feel to it considering that Travon Walker, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt were all selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

With so many holes to fill, Dasher believes a few freshmen could see some early playing time.

“Coaches would love to see Mykel Williams ultimately slide into the spot vacated by No. 1 pick Travon Walker. Or maybe five-star Marvin Jones Jr. slides in there,” Dasher wrote. “True freshman Bear Alexander is recovering from labrum surgery but is expected to be ready for camp. Ditto for end C.J. Madden, with Shone Washington also hoping to make an early impact.”

Arch Madness

Following a spring practice on Monday, five-star quarterback Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans) said Alabama, Georgia and Texas will all receive official visits. As it pertains to Georgia, Manning was impressed with what he witnessed in the recent NFL draft.

"They have a really good staff and they have athletes all over the place," Manning said. "Whether it's o-line, defense, they got 15 guys drafted. I'm looking forward to seeing what they do with quarterbacks this year and just build those relationships some more."

Manning said he still needs some time to figure out where his final destination will be.

"If I knew where I was going, I'd be committed right now," Manning said. "I just have to figure stuff out right now."

Benson talks recruiting

Blayne Gilmer spoke with Hutchinson Community College wide receiver Malik Benson, who said Georgia earned a place in his top five schools. In addition to Georgia, Benson is considering Alabama, LSU, Oregon and Tennessee.

"The reason why I picked those five is I feel like I've got good relationships with the coaching staff," Benson said. "I feel like those five are going to be the best at developing me and getting me where I want to be, which is the NFL."

Thompson earns UGA offer

Rivals250 defensive tackle Champ Thompson (Meadowcreek/Norcross, Ga.) received a scholarship offer from Georgia last week, which he said made him quite excited. Following the Georgia offer, other teams followed suit with Auburn, Florida Atlantic, Jackson State, Kentucky and Texas offering as well.

