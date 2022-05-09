Georgia made the top five schools list of top JUCO wideout Malik Benson of Hutchinson Community College. Benson is an explosive wide receiver who loves to, "take the top off the defense."

Benson has proven he can do just that at his current stop. Hutchinson has produced many NFL talents, including former Georgia Bulldog and first-round pick, Devonte Wyatt.

Benson averaged 28.6 yards per catch on 43 receptions in eleven games last season. That explosivity has made Benson a hot commodity in this recruiting cycle.

UGASports caught up with Benson to hear how Georgia stands up to Tennessee, Oregon, Alabama, and LSU in his recruitment. Benson also touched on his relationship with Georgia wide receiver coach Bryan McClendon and his interaction with UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken.