UGASports - The Daily Recap: Is JT Daniels still hampered with knee injury?

Here is the Nov. 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Daniels’ health

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked directly if quarterback JT Daniels is still dealing with any issues with his right knee, which would prevent him from being able to play in a game at the present time.

As you probably guessed, Smart didn’t offer much on the topic.

“The only physical limitations (with Daniels) are still coming off the knee, which he hasn’t shown a lot of ailments,” Smart said. “He’s been out of the brace, been able to throw the ball. He's done a good job. He actually comes down and throws on the scout team, competes, and does a really nice job down there with us.”

Daniels tore his ACL a year ago in the 2019 season opener while he was still at USC. Although he’s been cleared for contact, which didn’t occur until before the second game, he has been the third-string quarterback for much of the season. With quarterback Stetson Bennett throwing five interceptions in the past two weeks, it’s understandable to wonder whether Daniels would be ready to play in a game yet.

While Smart remained mum for the most part on Daniels, he did say that Bennett is still the No. 1 quarterback.

“Again, the decisions we make as coaches are decisions we have to make. They are tough decisions, no different than they are at who plays corner, who plays tackle. There are a lot of really good competitions out there going on. Ultimately, we feel like Stetson gives us the best chance to win right now,” Smart said. “D’Wan (Mathis) gets a lot of work, a lot of reps, and competes really hard at that and continues to improve. When he shows us that he's the better guy, then he will be the guy up. Same thing with JT.

“JT probably does not get as many opportunities as Stetson does and D’Wan does, because he works with us some down there on the scout team. But at the end of the day, guys, the decision has to be made by us that gives us the best chance to win. We do that based on the total body of work.”

Injury update

Smart confirmed that defensive tackle Julian Rochester (knee) will miss Saturday’s game against Florida with a knee injury but left the door open for defensive tackle Jordan Davis to play. However, sources told UGASports.com that Davis suffered an elbow injury and isn’t expected to play for a few weeks.

Smart said that linebacker Quay Walker (undisclosed), offensive lineman Ben Cleveland (neck) and defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (undisclosed) are expected to play. Smart is hopeful that safety Lewis Cine (ankle), receiver George Pickens (pec), running back Kenny McIntosh (knee) and receiver Matt Landers (shoulder) will be able to play.

Smart also noted that safety Richard LeCounte, who was injured in a traffic accident after Saturday's game, will be out for an undetermined amount of time.

"Obviously, thoughts and prayers go out to friends, family, and Richard,” Smart said. “(Ron Courson) told me he was moved from an ICU room to a regular room. Our team took a bunch of video messages to him yesterday. We're expecting a full recovery."

Recruiting update

On The Vault, Jake Reuse wrote about two recruits he still believes Georgia has a great chance to land. He also caught up with Georgia Military College pass rusher Byron Young. He has an interesting story as he’s 22 years old. After taking some time off from football, he came back to it and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Georgia is one of his top schools.

James happy with UGA offer

Class of 2022 defensive tackle Nick James said he’s thrilled to have gotten his two most recent offers, from both Georgia and Alabama. As for Georgia, James said he’s been in constant contact with the coaching staff.

“I like their defensive staff,” James said. “I like coach (Tray) Scott. They have really good interior d-linemen at the position I play. And then there are a couple Georgia commits on our team right now.”

LeCounte’s in good spirits