UGASports - UGA Monday News and Notes

Georgia’s current situation at quarterback continues to be the top question for Bulldog football fans ahead of Saturday’s game in Jacksonville against Florida (3:30 p.m., CBS).

Although Stetson Bennett has started each of the past four games for Georgia (4-1), the top inquiry for many is why, followed by whether Southern Cal transfer JT Daniels, redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis, or perhaps even true freshman Carson Beck should receive an opportunity.

During Monday’s weekly Zoom meeting with reporters, Smart was asked specifically by UGASports what makes Bennett, who has thrown five interceptions over the past two games, the starting option.

“Again, the decisions we make as coaches are decisions we have to make. They are tough decisions, no different than they are at who plays corner, who plays tackle. There are a lot of really good competitions out there going on. Ultimately, we feel like Stetson gives us the best chance to win right now,” Smart said. “D’Wan gets a lot of work, a lot of reps, and competes really hard at that and continues to improve. When he shows us that he's the better guy, then he will be the guy up. Same thing with JT. JT probably does not get as many opportunities as Stetson does and D’Wan does, because he works with us some down there on the scout team. But at the end of the day, guys, the decision has to be made by us that gives us the best chance to win. We do that based on the total body of work.”

Smart also addressed the notion whether or not Daniels, who has been cleared to compete, was still having issues with his right knee, and whether or not it was a factor for him not yet getting in a game.

“The only physical limitations (with Daniels) are still coming off the knee, which he hasn’t shown a lot of ailments,” Smart said. “He’s been out of the brace, been able to throw the ball. He's done a good job. He actually comes down and throws on the scout team, competes, and does a really nice job down there with us.”

Smart said that Bennett continues to work daily to correct the mistakes he has made, but stopped short of putting all the onus on the former walk-on.

Improvement, Smart said, is something the entire offense can stand to get.

“We can improve in a lot of ways. We can improve by protecting the ball, sliding once you make a good decision to run, and when you get near contact you can get down. Making good decisions with the ball, in terms of if you’re going to throw it out of bounds, throw it out of bounds, and if you’re going to hit the check down, hit the check down,” Smart said. “There’s a lot of places we can improve. We can improve with our route-running, route-communication, and our ability to finish blocks on the perimeter when we get the ball on the perimeter. There are tons of places we can improve.”

Smart also addressed another offensive subject that has been on the mind of many and that’s whether or not offensive coordinator Todd Monken has complete authority over that side of the ball, including who plays quarterback on a given Saturday.

“I'd say he has total autonomy when it comes to offensive decisions, in terms of selecting what he carries into a game, play-calling—that’s what you hire people to do, to do a job. You turn it over to them and say, ‘Hey, what’s the best job we can do?’" said Smart, who also noted the experience of offensive line coach Matt Luke, running backs coach Dell McGee, wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton, and tight ends coach Todd Hartley.

“All of those guys are a concerted effort in terms of making game plans, making decisions about personnel and plays. He is really highly organized, which is what I really like, in terms of each coach having a responsibility to present to him their thoughts for that game plan of the week. He does a really good job of that,” Smart said. “In terms of quarterback play, we’re aligned perfectly. We talk about it each week. We talk about it before each game. We talk about it after each practice. We talk about where guys are, what their strengths are, what their weaknesses are, and how we think their strengths can benefit our game plan. We go through that. We go through that after each game. We have a lot of communication about it.”