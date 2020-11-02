Head coach Kirby Smart confirmed that defensive tackle Julian Rochester will be out with a knee injury, but wasn't quite ready to discount nose guard Jordan Davis, who was seen on the sideline at Missouri with his right arm in a sling.

Sources tell UGASports that Davis suffered a broken elbow and is expected to miss a few weeks, but during Monday's Zoom interview with reporters, Smart suggested the junior might still be able to give it a go.

“Jordan [Davis] is going to be day-to-day. Jordan has a chance to be able to play, and we're hopeful he’s able to play," Smart said. "It's his elbow, his injury. We’re hopeful to be able to get him in a brace and don’t know if he’ll be able to play or not."

There some good news

According to Smart, linebacker Quay Walker (undisclosed injury), offensive lineman Ben Cleveland (neck), and Tyrique Stevenson (undisclosed injury) are expected to be able to to play, and it's hopeful that safety Lewis Cine (ankle) will be able to go.

Wide receiver George Pickens (pec) and running back Kenny McIntosh—who missed last week's game—are also hopeful.



“Ben (Cleveland) should be fine. George and Kenny are continuing to work and do what they did last week. We're hopeful they’re able to play," Smart said. "They’re certainly further out from their injuries, and we're hopeful they’ll be able to. I can’t tell you any more than that, because I don’t know a lot. They’re rehabbing every day, Ron (Courson) updates us every day, and we're hopeful they’re able to play. Matt (Landers) should be able to go.”

Meanwhile, safety Richard LeCounte, who was injured Saturday night in a motorcycle accident, is expected to be out for an undetermined amount of time.

"Obviously, thoughts and prayers go out to friends, family, and Richard. (Courson) told me he was moved from an ICU room to a regular room," Smart out. "Our team took a bunch of video messages to him yesterday. We're expecting a full recovery."

With LeCounte out, Christopher Smith is expected to step into the starting role.

"Christopher came in the game when Richard was ejected for targeting, and he came in and played the other day," Smart said. "(Smith) has a lot of experience, works really hard in practice, and is ready to play. Tyrique Stevenson has worked back there, Latavious (Brini) has worked back there, and we've had Major Burns working back there."

Davis’ loss would be a particularly big blow.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound defender was enjoying a banner year at nose guard for the Bulldogs. He was replaced after his injury by senior Devonte Wyatt.

"We'll find out more about Jordan as the week goes on," Smart said.

His injury means freshmen Jalen Carter and Nazir Stackhouse could see more action as well.

Smart acknowledged the injuries will play a role, but that they also create opportunities for others to get the job done.

“It certainly affects you. You don’t have as many guys available, so it limits your availability and your ability to play more players. At the end of the day, we have a lot of guys that practice who don’t get to play, and now will. Those guys work really hard for those opportunities," Smart said. "I look forward to seeing them play, to be honest with you. That’s what they came to Georgia to do, to play in some of these big games."