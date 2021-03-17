UGASports - The Daily Recap: Injury update with spring practice underway

Here is the March 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Injury update at the start of the spring

With practice kicking off Tuesday, at least 10 Georgia players were absent due to injuries.

Three linebackers—Nakobe Dean, MJ Sherman and Trezman Marshall—were out due to shoulder surgeries they received. Cornerback Kelee Ringo (labrum) continues to recover and will likely take it slow so that he can be good to go for the upcoming preseason.

Tight end Ryland Goede and offensive lineman Micah Morris are also coming off of shoulder injuries. Freshman linebacker Xavian Sorey is recovering from a surgical procedure on his foot.

Defensive lineman Julian Rochester and receiver Dominick Blaylock are both still recovering from ACL tears. Receiver Marcus Jacksaint-Rosemy is out due to a significant ankle injury he suffered during Georgia’s loss to Florida this past season.

Williams feels comfortable with UGA staff

Class of 2023 receiver Hykeem Williams (Stanahan/Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) said he would prefer to attend an out-of-state school to continue his football career. With Georgia offering Williams early in 2021, perhaps this is a program he may seriously consider.

“They're comforting,” Williams said about the UGA coaching staff. “They make things comfortable. It’s not always about football, it’s about relationships.”

Williams said Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida State and Miami are the programs recruiting him the hardest at the moment.

UGA’s all-time leading spring storylines

Patrick Garbin compiled numerous spring moments in UGA football history that dated all the way back to 1901. Garbin had a somewhat amusing note from 1914.

“Believing his team would need extra work entering the spring because of the departure of legendary halfback Bob McWhorter, head coach Alex Cunningham took full advantage of the preseason period,” Garbin wrote. “However, for those players who still needed "to learn the game,” they were instructed merely in ‘forward passing, falling on the ball, punting, and the receiving of punts.’ The far-from-stringent practices featured "no tackling, no charging nor scrimmaging."

“Compared to today's standards, Cunningham might have taken it easy on his team during the spring of 1914. Regardless, the innovative coach was undoubtedly effective as he remains one of the most valuable figures (and perhaps the most underappreciated) in Georgia football history. Whereas the first 18 seasons of Georgia football witnessed 14 different head coaches and endured 11 non-winning seasons, Cunningham's stay at UGA lasted a full decade and suffered just one losing campaign.”

Mailbag!

Dasher took questions from UGASports.com subscribers, which included who will eventually start at left tackle and how he envisions the secondary shaking out at the start of the season.

