Redshirt freshman Broderick Jones already has the attention of teammate and fellow offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer.

When asked about the redshirt freshman, one of Kirby Smart’s potential options at left tackle, Salyer was effusive in his praise.

“That kid—you talk about someone who protects better than anybody I’ve ever seen before; he’s one of those people who’s just got it,” Salyer said. “He’s got to work on some small things; he needs to stay in the weight room, keep grinding, and get the playbook down. But he’s got what it takes to be a great offensive lineman.”

It will be interesting to see what happens.

Smart has already made it clear that there will be competition for the job. Observers believe it to be primarily in the form of true freshman Amarius Mims, Jones, and junior Xavier Truss.

“God made some guys 6-foot-8 with 40-inch arms; I’m not one of them,” Salyer said. “But I can play. Don’t get me wrong. I can go out there and play with the best of them; and I did. It’s up to Coach.”

Salyer was also impressed with what he’s seen from Mims, although he acknowledged the true freshman still has much to learn.

“He comes from a good home, always smiling, always laughing. You can tell somebody taught him how to play the game the right way. He competes really hard. He’s got to learn how to practice, like all freshmen,” Salyer said. “He’s basically just through what would be his senior season in high school, so he’s still learning. But he’s got a great future. He’s one of those guys, 6-foot-8 coming out of the womb. He’s got it. He’s just got to build on it.”

Wherever Salyer plays, he’s expected to play a key role.

Last year, Salyer started Georgia’s first nine games at left tackle before giving way to Xavier Truss in the Peach Bowl, with the former five-star sliding over to left guard.

“Playing left tackle was actually pretty fun. I was kind of nervous going into the season, but being out there for a full season, I was very excited about it,” he said. “It was a really good experience. It changed the way I looked at football.”

Salyer certainly showed he could play the position effectively. According to Pro Football Focus, Salyer’s season grade of 81.2 was ranked the fifth highest of any returning lineman in the country.

Salyer claims he’s not picky. Wherever Smart and Luke want him to play is perfectly fine.

“I have no preference. I see myself as a Swiss Army knife,” Salyer said after Georgia’s first day of spring practice Tuesday. “I really don’t care. I’ll punt the ball; I just want the team to win. I just want to be the best teammate I can be.”