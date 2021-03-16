UGASports - UGA’s All-time Springtime Storylines

There will be a number of storylines to keep in mind when Georgia opens spring practice today. To name a few: Who will ultimately emerge—and at what position—as the Bulldogs’ starters along the offensive line? What will be the team’s running back rotation? Who will claim the two cornerback spots? For comparison sake, and listed in chronological order, UGASports has come up with our opinion of some of the top spring storylines/anecdotes in Georgia football history—all of them arising during the first couple of spring practices.

Georgia football coaches (L to R): Billy Reynolds, Alex Cunningham, and Johnny Griffith and John Gregory.

1901: After extensive research, we believe Georgia began practicing in the spring as early as 1901. Billy Reynolds, the Red and Black’s eighth head coach in only the school’s tenth year of playing organized football, felt that practicing football as early as possible was a “necessity.” Reynolds taught his team a few fundamentals to open up the spring session of 1901, including not to “run away with the idea that the best kicker will always be placed at fullback,” and “for God’s sake, keep politics out of athletics.” 1914: Believing his team would need extra work entering the spring because of the departure of legendary halfback Bob McWhorter, head coach Alex Cunningham took full advantage of the preseason period. However, for those players who still needed "to learn the game,” they were instructed merely in "forward passing, falling on the ball, punting, and the receiving of punts." The far-from-stringent practices featured "no tackling, no charging nor scrimmaging." Compared to today's standards, Cunningham might have taken it easy on his team during the spring of 1914. Regardless, the innovative coach was undoubtedly effective as he remains one of the most valuable figures (and perhaps the most underappreciated) in Georgia football history. Whereas the first 18 seasons of Georgia football witnessed 14 different head coaches and endured 11 non-winning seasons, Cunningham's stay at UGA lasted a full decade and suffered just one losing campaign. 1923: By the early 1920s, the Georgia football program was considered one of the South’s best. Still, first-year head coach George “Kid” Woodruff, who'd been part of Georgia football’s successful foundation during the early 1910s as a player, was not overly impressed. Just before his first spring practice, Woodruff not only informed his squad that “all fundamentals” of football would be engaged, but the head coach went even further, delivering an open-tryout request to the UGA student body: “Come one, come all. No matter how green, how small, you will be welcomed.” 1942: Following the first spring practice of 1942 in early February, the Georgia team was celebrated with a barbecue dinner organized by R. E. Poss, “Clarke County’s king of barbecue.” During the festivities, there was the curious comment that Spec Towns won the “eating title.” Reportedly, the slender UGA head track coach and assistant football coach ate three pounds of pork, one pound of lamb, and three quarts of hash—and that didn’t include all of the “tomatoes, slaw and bread” he consumed. 1963: The first day of spring practice in 1963 was an omen of sorts for Johnny Griffith and what would be his final season as Georgia’s head coach. Reportedly, Griffith had “nothing but disgust” for the play of his first team—so much so, he made the first unit scrimmage an extra hour following practice, against the team’s fourth unit. After the scrimmage, an incensed Griffith refused to talk with the media. This left assistant coach John Gregory to sum up the performance of the Bulldogs’ first team: “It was just like the upsets you see during the season, when one team rests on its—to be polite—laurels.”

Georgia football coaches (L to R): Erk Russell in 1971, Greg Williams in the late 1990s, and Jeremy Pruitt and Mark Richt in 2014.