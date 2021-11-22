The Daily Recap: Injury update on Nolan Smith

Here is the Nov. 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Smith should be good for Georgia Tech Linebacker Nolan Smith was unable to play in Saturday’s win over Charleston Southern due to an elbow injury. However, head coach Kirby Smart said Smith could have played if Georgia absolutely needed him. Smart added that Smith should be available for Georgia’s regular-season finale against Georgia Tech. “Nolan’s elbow from last week, he was a no-contact guy. But he ran around at practice, gave good effort, and probably could’ve gone if he had to have gone. But it was bothering him some. I think he’ll be fine for next week,” Smart said. Smart said that safety Christopher Smith will have a shot to play against the Yellow Jackets as well. “Chris had a weird deal on Wednesday or Thursday,” Smart said. “He had a bone bruise on his knee. His knee kind of buckled, really a non-contact injury. Just knee buckled, and he was not cleared, not ready to go. But we think he will be fine.” Postgame Overreaction Show

Singletary commits A day after Georgia’s Senior Day victory over Charleston Southern, the Bulldogs got a big-time commitment from cornerback Jaheim Singletary (Riverside/Jacksonville, Fla.). Singletary is considered the No. 1 cornerback recruit in the country. In the class of 2022, Georgia now has the top-ranked cornerback (Singletary), the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback (Gunner Stockton) and the top-ranked running back (Branson Robinson). Singletary is Georgia’s 23rd commit in this year’s recruiting class. A day to remember Defensive tackle Jordan Davis has had an excellent career at Georgia. On Senior Day, Davis was able to put the exclamation point on it by conducting the Redcoat Band with his classmates in the student section chanting “Heisman” at him. “I have a couple friends in the band, and I always show my support and everything, and they show me love, too, although I didn't know it was going to be to the fullest extent of that,” Davis said. “I thought I was just going to go over there and maybe conduct and call it a day, but the moment when they called me an honorary member and handed me the plaque and handed me the coat was really special, and it makes me feel great, because they love me as much as I love them.” During the game, Davis had a memorable moment by scoring a 1-yard touchdown as a ball-carrier. Davis has seen time over the past two years as a blocking tight end in goal line situations. Against Charleston Southern, he was given two carries to ultimately punch the ball in the end zone. “We had been practicing that play this week,” Davis said. “In practice, we were saying, ‘Yeah, this is the one—this will get the crowd jumping.’” By the numbers Dave McMahon compiled all of the important stats from Saturday’s victory over Charleston Southern. McMahon noted that Zamir White scored his 10th rushing touchdown of the season. Having totaled 11 rushing touchdowns last season, White is the sixth Bulldog to have back-to-back seasons with double-digit rushing touchdowns. Already the best tight end in the nation?

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGlmZiBhcm0sIG1ha2VzIGEgbWFuIG1pc3MsIHNjb3JlcyB0aGUg VEQg8J+Yjzxicj48YnI+V2Ugc2VlIHlvdSwgMe+4j+KDoznvuI/ig6M8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29EYXdncz9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvRGF3Z3M8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ENjRZY1RQZ1ZVIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vRDY0WWNUUGdWVTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHZW9yZ2lhIEZvb3RiYWxs IChAR2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0dlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2MjU1NjgwMTg3MDgzMTYx OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK