The Daily Recap: Injury update on Nolan Smith

Smith should be good for Georgia Tech
Linebacker Nolan Smith was unable to play in Saturday’s win over Charleston Southern due to an elbow injury. However, head coach Kirby Smart said Smith could have played if Georgia absolutely needed him.
Smart added that Smith should be available for Georgia’s regular-season finale against Georgia Tech.
“Nolan’s elbow from last week, he was a no-contact guy. But he ran around at practice, gave good effort, and probably could’ve gone if he had to have gone. But it was bothering him some. I think he’ll be fine for next week,” Smart said.
Smart said that safety Christopher Smith will have a shot to play against the Yellow Jackets as well.
“Chris had a weird deal on Wednesday or Thursday,” Smart said. “He had a bone bruise on his knee. His knee kind of buckled, really a non-contact injury. Just knee buckled, and he was not cleared, not ready to go. But we think he will be fine.”
Singletary commits
A day after Georgia’s Senior Day victory over Charleston Southern, the Bulldogs got a big-time commitment from cornerback Jaheim Singletary (Riverside/Jacksonville, Fla.). Singletary is considered the No. 1 cornerback recruit in the country.
In the class of 2022, Georgia now has the top-ranked cornerback (Singletary), the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback (Gunner Stockton) and the top-ranked running back (Branson Robinson).
Singletary is Georgia’s 23rd commit in this year’s recruiting class.
A day to remember
Defensive tackle Jordan Davis has had an excellent career at Georgia. On Senior Day, Davis was able to put the exclamation point on it by conducting the Redcoat Band with his classmates in the student section chanting “Heisman” at him.
“I have a couple friends in the band, and I always show my support and everything, and they show me love, too, although I didn't know it was going to be to the fullest extent of that,” Davis said. “I thought I was just going to go over there and maybe conduct and call it a day, but the moment when they called me an honorary member and handed me the plaque and handed me the coat was really special, and it makes me feel great, because they love me as much as I love them.”
During the game, Davis had a memorable moment by scoring a 1-yard touchdown as a ball-carrier. Davis has seen time over the past two years as a blocking tight end in goal line situations. Against Charleston Southern, he was given two carries to ultimately punch the ball in the end zone.
“We had been practicing that play this week,” Davis said. “In practice, we were saying, ‘Yeah, this is the one—this will get the crowd jumping.’”
By the numbers
Dave McMahon compiled all of the important stats from Saturday’s victory over Charleston Southern. McMahon noted that Zamir White scored his 10th rushing touchdown of the season. Having totaled 11 rushing touchdowns last season, White is the sixth Bulldog to have back-to-back seasons with double-digit rushing touchdowns.
Already the best tight end in the nation?
