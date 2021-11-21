Five-star Jaheim Singletary commits to Georgia

Jaheim Singletary has committed to the Bulldogs. The Jacksonville, Florida, native and Riverside High School product is rated as the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2022 class. With Singletary's number one ranking at his position, Georgia now has the top-ranked cornerback, the top-ranked running back Branson Robinson , and the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in Gunner Stockton in the Class of 2022.

Singletary visited Athens this summer and then subsequently decommitted from Ohio State on Aug. 1. Singletary was in attendance for Georgia's 30-13 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium on Oct. 16 and Georgia's 43-6 victory over Missouri on November 6.

Earlier in the fall, he discussed his relationship with Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp with UGASports. He called Smart a "father figure" that he'd love to eventually play for. Will Muschamp has once again proven vital in the recruitment of this Class of 2022 for Georgia. A lot of credit should go to Todd Hartley as well. Hartley, with his Florida ties, began recruiting Singletary to Georgia years ago.

Georgia's 2022 class is now up to 23 commitments with Singletary's pledge. The addition of the five-star recruit bolsters Georgia's already No. 1 ranked recruiting class. He joins Ja'Corey Thomas, Malaki Starks, Julian Humphrey and Marquis Groves-Killebrewas defensive backs in the class.