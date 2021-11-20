Post-game News and Notes

Pickens dresses, Blaylock plays

Injuries have definitely played a key role for Georgia despite this season’s success. However, Saturday there were some signs that good news is potentially ahead regarding wide receivers George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock. Although he didn't take a rep, arguably Saturday’s biggest news came when junior wide receiver Pickens dressed out for the first time this season after undergoing ACL surgery in March. While Pickens did not play, the fact he was well enough to suit up certainly serves as an indicator that he’ll be able to play at some point before the season is complete. The Bulldogs (11-0) close out the regular season next Saturday at Georgia Tech before the SEC Championship Dec. 4 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. “He’s still not completely cleared yet,” head coach Kirby Smart said of Pickens. “He’s got to get his percentages on his knee, on his testing. He’s got jumps, he’s got Cybex, he’s got about 15, 16 tests he does, and when he hits a certain percentage, we think he’ll be able to get cleared. But we don’t know when that’s going to be. It’s a matter of the strength in there, and making sure he’s safe.” Blaylock, meanwhile, not only saw his action but accrued his first stats of the season. The redshirt sophomore served as an up-back on punt returns, bringing one back 10 yards. He later saw his first reps at wide receiver, catching a 10-yard pass from Carson Beck. “Dom had the flu this week. We thought we’d get him back, and we got him back on Thursday maybe. He’s very smart, he’s very intelligent, he was able to jump right into the game plan,” Smart said. “He was coming back, as we kind of lost Kearis (Jackson) at the back end of the week. Kearis was battling the flu a little bit. So those two guys kind of shared that spot. We just want to give Dom some confidence, confidence to go out and play, catch the ball, get tackled and hit people, and do some of those things. Hopefully, he can spin this into some momentum.”

Injury update

Safety Christopher Smith dressed out but did not play in Saturday’s game. Smith, who missed a game earlier this year with a shoulder injury, took part in Saturday’s Senior Day festivities, but was only able to walk due a minor knee issue, according to Smart. … Left tackle Jamaree Salyer (foot) dressed out but did not play. Broderick Jones started his third straight game. … Linebacker Nolan Smith (elbow) dressed out but did not play. All three players are expected to be fine for next week’s game at Georgia Tech. “Nolan’s elbow from last week, he was a no-contact guy. But he ran around at practice, gave good effort, and probably could’ve gone if he had to have gone. But it was bothering him some. I think he’ll be fine for next week,” Smart said. “Chris had a weird deal on Wednesday or Thursday. He had a bone bruise on his knee. His knee kind of buckled, really a non-contact injury. Just knee buckled, and he was not cleared, not ready to go. But we think he will be fine.”

