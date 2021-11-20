Post-game News and Notes
Pickens dresses, Blaylock plays
Injuries have definitely played a key role for Georgia despite this season’s success. However, Saturday there were some signs that good news is potentially ahead regarding wide receivers George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock.
Although he didn't take a rep, arguably Saturday’s biggest news came when junior wide receiver Pickens dressed out for the first time this season after undergoing ACL surgery in March.
While Pickens did not play, the fact he was well enough to suit up certainly serves as an indicator that he’ll be able to play at some point before the season is complete.
The Bulldogs (11-0) close out the regular season next Saturday at Georgia Tech before the SEC Championship Dec. 4 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
“He’s still not completely cleared yet,” head coach Kirby Smart said of Pickens. “He’s got to get his percentages on his knee, on his testing. He’s got jumps, he’s got Cybex, he’s got about 15, 16 tests he does, and when he hits a certain percentage, we think he’ll be able to get cleared. But we don’t know when that’s going to be. It’s a matter of the strength in there, and making sure he’s safe.”
Blaylock, meanwhile, not only saw his action but accrued his first stats of the season.
The redshirt sophomore served as an up-back on punt returns, bringing one back 10 yards.
He later saw his first reps at wide receiver, catching a 10-yard pass from Carson Beck.
“Dom had the flu this week. We thought we’d get him back, and we got him back on Thursday maybe. He’s very smart, he’s very intelligent, he was able to jump right into the game plan,” Smart said. “He was coming back, as we kind of lost Kearis (Jackson) at the back end of the week. Kearis was battling the flu a little bit. So those two guys kind of shared that spot. We just want to give Dom some confidence, confidence to go out and play, catch the ball, get tackled and hit people, and do some of those things. Hopefully, he can spin this into some momentum.”
Injury update
Safety Christopher Smith dressed out but did not play in Saturday’s game.
Smith, who missed a game earlier this year with a shoulder injury, took part in Saturday’s Senior Day festivities, but was only able to walk due a minor knee issue, according to Smart.
… Left tackle Jamaree Salyer (foot) dressed out but did not play. Broderick Jones started his third straight game.
… Linebacker Nolan Smith (elbow) dressed out but did not play.
All three players are expected to be fine for next week’s game at Georgia Tech.
“Nolan’s elbow from last week, he was a no-contact guy. But he ran around at practice, gave good effort, and probably could’ve gone if he had to have gone. But it was bothering him some. I think he’ll be fine for next week,” Smart said. “Chris had a weird deal on Wednesday or Thursday. He had a bone bruise on his knee. His knee kind of buckled, really a non-contact injury. Just knee buckled, and he was not cleared, not ready to go. But we think he will be fine.”
This and that
… Tate Ratledge (Lisfranc) is out for the year, but he was spotted without his crutch on Saturday for the first time since the injury occurred.
… Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker attended Friday night’s basketball game and Saturday was honored on the field by Bulldog baseball coach Scott Stricklin.
… With Saturday's 56-7 victory, top-ranked Georgia improved to 11-0 for the first time since 1982, when it finished the regular season 11-0. Also, the 1980 consensus national champion Bulldogs finished 11-0 during the regular season and then won the Sugar Bowl to cap a 12-0 run. The 1946 Bulldogs posted an 11-0 mark after going 10-0 in the regular season and then claiming the Sugar Bowl. There have been nine other teams to register at least 11 wins in a season in school history (1942; 1971; 2002; 2003; 2007; 2012; 2017; 2018 and 2019).
… Georgia owns the nation’s longest active winning streak in the FBS as it improved to 15 consecutive games with a victory. This is tied for second longest in school history, as the Bulldogs also won 15 straight contests from 1941-42 and 1979-81. The school record is 17 games, set during a three-year stretch from 1945-47.
… Georgia, the national leader in scoring defense (7.6 ppg), held CSU to no points in the first half and won 56-7. Georgia led 49-0 in the third quarter when CSU scored on a 65-yard fumble return following a Bulldog interception. Opponents have scored just 83 points, and that tally through 11 games is the lowest in a season at this point since 1950, when it allowed 65.
… The Bulldogs collected four sacks against the Buccaneers. Saturday marked the sixth team this year to be shut out in the first half. In the sack department, Travon Walker (4.0 for the season) and Channing Tindall (4.5) combined on one while Robert Beal, Jr. (3.5), Devonte Wyatt (2.5), and Smael Mondon (1.0) all notched one. Senior nose tackle Jordan Davis scored a 1-yard touchdown on a rush, becoming the first member of the defense to score a touchdown while on offense since Jalen Carter caught a one-yard pass from Stetson Bennett versus Tennessee.
… Georgia tied a school record with 49 points in a half, matching the mark set in 2011 against New Mexico State and in 1994 against Northeast Louisiana. This occured in the first half of both of those games. Georgia posted 368 yards of total offense on 43 plays. Six different Bulldogs scored a touchdown in the first half. In the second half, Georgia added one more score for the final, including the first career touchdown for redshirt sophomore tight end Brett Seither. For the game, Georgia had 464 yards.
… Bennett finished the first half 8-for-14 for 105 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception off a tipped pass. He got the start for the seventh straight week and eighth time overall this year, while improving to 11-2 as a starter.
… Twelve different Bulldogs caught a pass. Freshman Brock Bowers led the team with four catches for 36 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half. He set a Bulldog record for touchdown catches in a season by a tight end with two more Saturday to give him eight. He caught a 4-yarder from Bennett and a 6-yarder from Daniels. For Bowers, it was his fourth game this year with two touchdowns. Junior running back Kenny McIntosh caught a career-long 32-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-5 in the first quarter. It marked the second touchdown pass on fourth down this year for the Bulldogs, who also did it against Missouri on a 4th-and-6 with a 35-yard pass to Arian Smith.
… Georgia tallied 233 rushing yards on 32 attempts and 4 touchdowns. In the first half, senior Zamir White gained 83 yards on four carries, including a 40-yard touchdown for his 10th score of the season and 24 for his career. Senior James Cook had six carries for 57 yards, including one touchdown. Sophomore Daijun Edwards collected his second touchdown this year, a 6-yarder, and third of his career. White’s first carry of the day gained 38 yards, while Cook had a season-long 40-yard rush and a three-yard touchdown. Davis had his first two career carries for two yards, including a 1-yard plunge for his first touchdown and a 7-0 lead. After the game, Davis directed the Redcoat Band, too.
… Senior punter Jake Camarda had five punts for a 48.4 average. Junior Jack Podlesny went 8-for-8 on PATs. He is now 55-for-56 on PATs. Junior Kearis Jackson had a season-long 41-yard punt return and finished with four returns for 79 yards.