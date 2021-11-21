By the Numbers (Charleston Southern Game)

1.9 – Charleston Southern had 68 plays and averaged 1.9 yards per play.

2 – Stetson Bennett had two touchdown passes on the day. The first one that went to Kenny McIntosh was Bennett's second throwing score on fourth down this season.

2-1-1 – Three different quarterbacks for Georgia had touchdown passes in the game. Bennett, JT Daniels, and Carson Beck all got into the act. It was the first time in the 2000s that three separate Bulldogs have thrown a touchdown pass.

3 – Georgia tight ends caught three touchdowns in the game, including one by Brett Seither. It was Seither’s first career touchdown reception.

3-for-20 – Charleston Southern was only successful on three third-down conversions out of 20 attempts during the game.

4 – Georgia’s defense had four sacks in the game as Devonte Wyatt, Robert Beal, Jr, and Smael Mondon had one apiece, while Channing Tindall and Travon Walker split one. It was the fifth time this season that the Bulldogs defense had at least four sacks in a game.

6 – Javon Bullard and Jamon Dumas-Johnson each led the Dawgs with six tackles apiece.

7 – James Cook scored his seventh rushing touchdown of the season. He had seven in his previous three seasons combined entering this season.

8 – Brock Bowers led the Dawgs with two touchdown receptions in the game. He has four games this season with two TDs. His eight touchdown receptions this season set a Georgia record for tight ends in a season, passing Leonard Pope’s six in 2004.

10 – Zamir White scored his tenth touchdown rush of the season when he scored from 40 yards out. He had 11 touchdown rushes last season and became the sixth Bulldog to have double-digit rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.

11 – Eleven different Dawgs had at least one rush attempt in the game. It was the sixth time in the 2000s that Georgia's had at least 10 players have at least one carry in the game.

12 – Twelve different Dawgs caught a pass on Saturday. It was the fifth time in the 2000s that Georgia had at least 12 players catch a pass in a game.

15 – Georgia has now won 15 straight games. It's tied for the second-longest win streak in Bulldog history. Georgia won 17 in a row from the Chattanooga game in 1945 through the season-opener against Furman in 1947.

32 – McIntosh scored on a 32-yard reception from Bennett for his longest career reception and his second career TD reception through the air.

41 – Kearis Jackson had 79 yards in punt returns versus the Buccaneers. His long of 41 yards was the second-longest of his career (52 vs. South Carolina in 2020).

55-56 – Georgia has played Charleston Southern twice in its history. The Bulldogs scored 55 points in 2014 and scored one point better in 2021.

65 – After Xavien Sorey had his first career interception, he lost possession of the ball and the Buccaneers’ Garris Schwarting grabbed it and ran 65 yards for the lone Charleston Southern touchdown.

126 – Charleston Southern ended up with 126 net yards in the game. The 126 is the second fewest allowed in the Kirby Smart era. Only when Vanderbilt had 77 earlier this season have the Smart-led Dawgs allowed fewer.

340 – The pounds in weight listed for Jordan Davis. I don’t have the official number, but my guess is that he's the heaviest player to score for Georgia, though there's no official stat for such a thing.

+360 – Georgia has a positive point ratio of 360 through 11 games. The previous high for the Dawgs through 11 games was +254 in 1981.