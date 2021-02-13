UGASports - The Daily Recap: High school freshman picks up UGA offer

Here is the Feb. 13 edition of The Daily Recap presenting by JFQ Lending.

Young prospect being courted by Georgia, Georgia Tech

Class of 2024 defensive back Khalil “KJ” Bolden (Buford/Buford) received an offer from Georgia on Wednesday. Rival Georgia Tech then offered Bolden a day later. Both programs will have a long time to make a strong case for Bolden, who has also received offers from Florida Atlantic, Florida State and Michigan State.

New defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae is already doing his part to make an impression with the freshman.

"I talked to both the receivers coach (Cortez Hankton) and the new defensive backs coach (Addae), and both talked about how they like my size, my speed, and that they would worry about my position later,” Bolden told Chad Simmons. "Georgia is a great school I am interested in for sure. I love the fan base, the environment, how close it is and the coaches."

How West Virginia DBs played under Addae

Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down West Virginia’s defensive game tape to get a feel for how the secondary played under Addae.

“With recruiting expertise in Florida, the greater Washington, D.C. areas, and elsewhere, Addae becomes the newest branch of the Kirby Smart coaching tree,” Young wrote. “In 2020, Addae's defensive back unit at West Virginia led the nation in average passing yards allowed per game (159.6 yards per game). Georgia already led the nation in rushing yards allowed per game. This seems like a promising marriage.”

“Not only did the Mountaineers lead in passing yards allowed; they also had the highest team coverage grade in all the Power 5 (92.3),” Rollins wrote. “They were also in the upper tier in other categories, such as forced incompletions and fewest missed tackles. In the end, though, don't forget: the foundation of the defense and secondary play very much stems from the head coach. While Addae's prowess as a recruiter might take some time to bear fruit, his ability to get the most out of his players will be tested early, given all the experience the Bulldogs have lost in the secondary.”

What UGA will look like at middle linebacker

Although the Bulldogs will miss Monty Rice, Anthony Dasher noted that Nakobe Dean could be in for a big season.

“As a sophomore, Dean was Georgia’s leading tackler in 2020, totaling 71 stops in the Bulldogs’ 10 games, with 13 quarterback pressures,” Dasher wrote. “The mechanical engineering major played in 76 percent of the team’s total defensive snaps. He could be even more active this fall.Dean was a semifinalist for the 2020 Butkus Award. There’s every reason to believe he will be up for it again with a strong season in 2021.

He will have plenty of help in the form of senior Channing Tindall, who could also slide over and play the Money spot when Quay Walker is in the game.”

Catching up with Kinnebrew

Chuck Kinnebrew was among the first five Black scholarship football players at Georgia. Kinnebrew caught up with Patrick Garbin about being among the first to break this barrier with the program.

“As for Georgia, I was aware they hadn’t had any scholarship African-American players at the time,” Kinnebrew said. “And, for most of my life, my parents had pushed me somewhat to be the ‘first’ here, or the ‘first’ there. In fact—and I’ve told this story before—when I was 6 or 7 years old, my dad had bought my sister a tape recorder. He interviewed me on the recorder about being one of the first blacks to play football at the University of Georgia. But, as for going to college and playing football, I really didn’t want to be the ‘first’ to do so at Georgia, or really for any program. I really wanted to go somewhere where I wasn’t starting from scratch, so to speak. I really wanted to go somewhere where they already had African-American players.”

At the time, Kinnebrew said Tennessee was his first choice. But on a recruiting visit, a Tennessee assistant coach had too much to drink, which did not sit well with Kinnebrew’s father, a religious man. In the end, Kinnebrew felt that while he might be among the first black players at Georgia, he wouldn’t be alone.

“Finally, I knew that I might be one of the first Black players at Georgia—but I wasn’t going to be the only Black player,” Kinnebrew said. “There were four others (Horace King, Clarence Pope, Richard Appleby, and Larry West), and I wasn’t going to be by myself.”

Early risers