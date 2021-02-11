UGASports - Catching Up with Chuck Kinnebrew

A starter on Georgia’s 1971 freshman team, Kinnebrew developed into an extremely quick and often double-teamed defensive guard, who would be recognized as the Bulldogs’ top defensive lineman as a senior in 1974. Since his playing days, Kinnebrew has enjoyed a successful business career for more than four decades.

A three-sport star out of old West Rome High School, Chuck Kinnebrew perhaps became most distinguished as being part of the “first” group of scholarship black football players at Georgia, along with Horace King, Clarence Pope, Richard Appleby, and Larry West. Yet, Kinnebrew almost didn’t attend Georgia—and later, he nearly transferred out of the university.

UGASports: Chuck, to start off, was there any thought while you were growing up of actually becoming the first—or one of the first—black football players at a particular school—or did it just kind of happen?

Kinnebrew: “As for Georgia, I was aware that they hadn’t had any scholarship African-American players at the time. And, for most of my life, my parents had pushed me somewhat to be the ‘first’ here, or the ‘first’ there. In fact, and I’ve told this story before, when I was six or seven years old, my dad had bought my sister a tape recorder. He interviewed me on the recorder about being one of the first blacks to play football at the University of Georgia. But, as for going to college and playing football, I really didn’t want to be the ‘first’ to do so at Georgia, or really for any program. I really wanted to go somewhere where I wasn’t starting from scratch, so to speak. I really wanted to go somewhere where they already had African-American players.”

UGASports: We’re guessing you had dealt with being the “first” before?

Kinnebrew: “Yes, schools were integrated in Rome, Georgia, during the mid-1960s. So, I knew what to expect by being the ‘first’—the racism—yet I knew how to deal with it. It wasn’t unique to me. When I was in seventh grade—that’s when schools were integrated in Rome—I was too big to play on the little league team, so they put me on the freshman team at West Rome. I was the only black player on the team. I wasn’t called names, or anything, but I was targeted—didn’t feel welcomed. And, I eventually quit. Here, I was a seventh-grader playing with ninth-graders—and that wasn’t a whole lot of fun. But, I learned, after a year or two, most teammates didn’t mind what color I was, as long as we were playing football. Once I got to ninth grade, it was pretty smooth sailing because I felt that the racism I was exposed to in the seventh and eighth grades didn’t exist anymore as far as I was concerned. At that point, it was like I was in a position to kind of control my own destiny, and people really didn’t mess with me.”

UGASports: You said you didn’t want to go to Georgia at first. Where did you initially want to attend school and play football?

Kinnebrew: “I had given some thought to Florida State, and Notre Dame too—but I didn’t want to go too far from home. And, of course, there was Georgia. However, my first choice was no doubt Tennessee. Lester McClain had played at Tennessee and Jackie Walker was there at the time (two of Tennessee’s first black players). Honestly, Georgia was probably No. 2 on my list. However, when my parents and I visited Knoxville, they were taken out by one of Tennessee’s assistant coaches—and the coach had too much to drink. My dad was deeply religious and didn’t drink, so he didn’t want me to be exposed to that kind of environment. On the other hand, when we came to Georgia, my parents dealt with Claude McBride. Rev. McBride was the team chaplain—and that was right up my dad’s alley.”

UGASports: Did your dad play a part in you deciding to attend Georgia?

Kinnebrew: “Remember that tape recording from more than 10 years earlier—the one of him interviewing me? The night before I was going to make my decision, my dad found that recording. And you really could barely understand it, but he played it. He then talked to me about making the right decision, staying at home, and being one of Georgia’s first black players would pave the way for other black kids to enter the program. My dad also talked to me about being a good role model. Finally, I knew that I might be one of the first black players at Georgia, but I wasn’t going to be the only black player. There were four others and I wasn’t going to be by myself.”

UGASports: How was it when you finally stepped on campus, especially when faced with an annual hazing ritual whereby some upperclassmen dressed up in Ku Klux Klan attire?

Kinnebrew: “Man, par for the course. I mean, that KKK-thing was apparently a tradition that the UGA football program had before we got exposed to it. Now, we (UGA’s first black players) didn’t like getting exposed to it—but we knew it would be short-lived. Like I said, usually after one or two years, all the b.s. had gone away and most white teammates had already started treating us as people.”

UGASports: What was a quality shared by all five black players, especially yourself, which helped you with any conflict you had while at UGA?

Kinnebrew: “The upbringing we all had was pretty solid. For my family, a focus was on doing the right thing. My father made it clear to me that my objective ought to be to graduate from college. Any opportunity for pro football was secondary in his mind. His deal was for me to keep my nose clean, graduate, and he guaranteed I wouldn’t have a problem getting a job. Also, and as I’ve mentioned, I needed to make sure I was a good role model because there would be other kids to follow. Our quality upbringing is a primary reason why we never got in trouble—never made the newspaper. Well, there was actually one incident (amongst the first black players) when the campus cops were involved—but hardly anyone found about it, not even Coach Dooley (then-head coach Vince Dooley) knew about it at the time. We were all focused and had processes where we maintained discipline amongst ourselves. We used these processes to keep ourselves in line. So, if somebody got out of line, we’d sit that person down—and he couldn’t say anything—and we told him what we thought, what we expected, and how important it was for us to set a good example.”