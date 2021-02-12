UGASports - Video analysis: how WVU defensive backs played under Jahmile Addae

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young bring you offseason analysis of to help understand what the Bulldogs are likely working on in spring football and beyond. This article focuses on coaching methods of Jahmile Addae.

Dayne: New Georgia defensive back coach Jahmile Addae appears to be a rising star in the coaching ranks. With recruiting expertise in Florida, the greater Washington, D.C. areas, and elsewhere, Addae becomes the newest branch of the Kirby Smart coaching tree. In 2020, Addae's defensive back unit at West Virginia led the nation in average passing yards allowed per game (159.6 yards per game). Georgia already led the nation in rushing yards allowed per game. This seems like a promising marriage.

Brent: Not only did the Mountaineers lead in passing yards allowed; they also had the highest team coverage grade in all the Power 5 (92.3). They were also in the upper tier in other categories, such as forced incompletions and fewest missed tackles. In the end, though, don't forget: the foundation of the defense and secondary play very much stems from the head coach. While Addae's prowess as a recruiter might take some time to bear fruit, his ability to get the most out of his players will be tested early, given all the experience the Bulldogs have lost in the secondary.